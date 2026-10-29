Black River Hospital reborn

WESTERN BUREAU:

One year after Hurricane Melissa left Black River Hospital in St Elizabeth in ruins, Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton says the facility has emerged as a larger, stronger and more resilient structure following eight months of reconstruction.

Addressing yesterday’s reopening of the hospital, which had 150 beds when it was ravaged by the Category 5 hurricane but now boasts 180, alongside two new operating theatres, expanded maternity accommodation and reinforced concrete roofing, Tufton expressed satisfaction with the transformation.

“Today we are witnessing the building back of a hospital in what I consider to be record time,” Tufton said, recalling that he arrived at the hospital by helicopter the day after the hurricane and was overwhelmed by the scale of the destruction.

“I had to spend five minutes trying to appreciate where I was actually standing. I could look straight into the sea from New Town, and every house except [for those with] a slab roof, which were far and few between, had lost the roof.”

Beyond the physical destruction, Tufton said the sight of traumatised residents left an indelible impression.

“It was the worst experience of my life, just watching persons, not sure what to do, what to say, just totally devastated,” he recalled.

Determined to restore critical healthcare services, Tufton said the Government authorised emergency reconstruction measures, bypassing lengthy conventional procedures to accelerate the rebuilding process.

“We had to get the resources, and we had to start work without even a plan,” he said. “I told them, just follow the footprint of the hospital, and make sure it is stronger than before.”

The reconstruction has increased the hospital’s capacity by 30 beds, while its nursery has expanded from five to 20 beds. Staff quarters have been completed, and work on the administrative building is nearing completion.

Tufton also praised the healthcare workers who remained on duty despite suffering devastating personal losses. He disclosed that approximately 3,000 healthcare workers across the hurricane-affected areas sustained severe damage to their homes, yet many continued providing life-saving care.

He acknowledged international humanitarian organisation Samaritan’s Purse, which established a 50-bed field hospital shortly after the disaster, helping to maintain essential medical services.

Tufton further reported that all 10 health centres in St Elizabeth that were completely destroyed by Melissa have resumed operations.

Reflecting on the recovery, he expressed hope that the hospital’s transformation would inspire residents still struggling to rebuild their homes and livelihoods.

albert.ferguson@gleanerjm.com

See more Hurricane Melissa Anniversary coverage on Pages A6 and A7