Millions for meals

Prosecutors yesterday introduced nearly two dozen documents detailing how former Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) President, Professor Fritz Pinnock, authorised more than $7 million in payments to two women for the “provision of meals” under a programme targeting at-risk young people.

A former CMU executive testified that the payments were related to the Career Advancement Programme-Youth Empowerment Services (CAP-YES), an initiative aimed at at-risk youth. He also testified that the documents originated from the east Kingston-based university and were among those handed over to police investigators.

Pinnock is on trial alongside Jamaica Labour Party-aligned Councillor Kim Brown Lawrence, former Education Minister Ruel Reid, his wife, Sharen, and their daughter, Sharelle, for multiple fraud-related offences.

The charges stem from an alleged scheme to siphon off more than $25 million in public funds through fake jobs, sham contracts and bogus invoices between 2016 and 2019.

Twelve cheque payment vouchers admitted into evidence, along with supporting documents, showed that Pinnock authorised monthly payments of $425,000 to one of the women for 12 months, from March 2018 to February 2019.

He also authorised seven monthly payments of $470,000 to a second woman, from August 2018 to February 2019, according to payment vouchers and related documents admitted into evidence by Senior Parish Judge Sanchia Burrell, who is presiding over the trial.

The women’s identities are being withheld after Burrell asked the media not to publish the names of witnesses, including those yet to testify, citing security concerns.

Prosecutors have already tendered more than three dozen payment vouchers and related documents detailing how Pinnock authorised payments totalling hundreds of thousands of dollars to Brown Lawrence, Devon McQueen and another woman. McQueen has since died.

A document displayed on a television screen in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court in relation to the $470,000 monthly payment stated that the payment was for “50 students for 5 days per week”.

The former CMU executive testified that he recognised Pinnock’s signature beside the words “authorised by” on all the documents.

“Can you tell us what the payments were for?” the prosecutor, leading the witness through his evidence, asked.

“Provision of meals – at-risk youth intervention programme,” the former executive replied.

“Can you tell us whether there was any other name for it [the programme]?” the prosecutor asked.

“That would be the CAP-YES programme,” he replied.

The witness also testified that the monthly payments of $425,000 authorised by Pinnock were for providing meals under the same programme.

He is expected to continue giving evidence today as prosecutors seek to introduce further documents relating to payments authorised by Pinnock.

livern.barrett@gleanerjm.com