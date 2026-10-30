Gov’t to provide 30 computers to every primary school

The Government says it will provide 30 computers to every primary school across Jamaica, to equip computer laboratories as part of an initiative aimed at expanding students’ access to technology and strengthening digital learning.

Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr Dana Morris Dixon, made the disclosure during the opening of Alpha Primary School’s Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Lab and Resource Centre on South Camp Road in Kingston on October 22.

She noted that while the Government had already provided computers to high schools, a similar initiative had not previously been undertaken at the primary level.

Morris Dixon advised that the rollout of computers to primary schools is scheduled to begin this year.

The minister said the initiative is part of a broader effort to introduce students to science and technology from an early age and equip them with the skills needed for emerging fields, including artificial intelligence (AI).

Additionally, at the high-school level, the Government continues to expand robotics and coding laboratories to enhance students’ practical skills and foster greater engagement with science and technology.

Morris Dixon added that the facilities are designed to build students’ skills and competencies as they advance through the education system, emphasising “those are really, really important, because we want to take the science to another level”.

The minister also outlined the progression of technology-based learning across the education system, beginning with scientific experiments at the infant level, advancing to Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) education in primary schools, and culminating in robotics and coding laboratories at the secondary level.