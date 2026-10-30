New UK-Jamaica chamber names leadership team

The British Jamaican Chamber of Commerce (BritJACC) has appointed Claudine Reid as charter president and Mahari Hay as charter vice-president (UK), naming its inaugural leadership team as it seeks to boost trade and investment between Jamaica and Britain.

Launched in June during the 11th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference in Montego Bay, the chamber aims to connect businesses, investors and entrepreneurs in both markets, with a particular focus on diaspora-led firms and first-time cross-border traders.

BritJACC said it will help Jamaican businesses expand exports, attract investment and forge commercial partnerships, while creating pathways for British companies seeking opportunities in Jamaica and the wider Caribbean. The chamber said its work would complement existing trade and investment agencies.

Reid said the chamber could strengthen economic ties between the two countries.

“Britain and Jamaica share an extraordinary relationship built over generations. BritJACC gives us an opportunity to build on that foundation and create something equally powerful economically, connecting businesses, opening doors and creating the conditions for enterprise to thrive across both markets.”

Hay said the organisation would focus on turning cultural links into economic opportunities.

“Our culture already has enormous influence. The opportunity before us is to translate more of that influence into enterprise, investment, ownership and economic opportunity. I want BritJACC to become a genuine door-opener – connecting entrepreneurs and businesses with the relationships, knowledge, networks and opportunities that can help them grow.”

Co-founder Dr Nathaniel Peat said the appointments reflected the chamber’s ambitions.

“From the outset, we knew the leadership of BritJACC needed to reflect the scale of our ambition. In Claudine Reid and Mahari Hay, we have two exceptional but complementary leaders. Claudine brings decades of experience across enterprise, government, leadership and social impact, while Mahari brings extensive financial services, commercial, digital and community leadership experience alongside an extraordinary ability to connect people and create opportunity.”

British High Commissioner to Jamaica Alicia Herbert welcomed the appointments.

“Strong business relationships are at the heart of the UK-Jamaica partnership, and BritJACC has an important role to play in creating new opportunities for trade, investment and collaboration. The appointment of this inaugural leadership team represents an exciting milestone for the chamber and reflects the ambition behind its creation. I am confident that BritJACC will become a valuable bridge connecting businesses, investors and entrepreneurs across both markets.”

Jamaican high commissioner to the United Kingdom, Alexander Williams, said the chamber had been created to strengthen economic and commercial ties between the two countries.

“The British Jamaican Chamber of Commerce is developed with a clear and purposeful mandate to strengthen economic and commercial ties between Jamaica and the United Kingdom. It consists of a strong and credible founding vision, aligned with advancement of bilateral trade, investment, and a clear strategic positioning, addressing the growing need for structured engagement between the UK and Jamaican businesses.”