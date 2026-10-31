Optimist Club marks 38 years of service

Thirty eight years after its founding, the Optimist Club of North St Andrew continues to create opportunities for young people while supporting vulnerable communities across Jamaica.

During the 2025-2026 service year, under the leadership of then president Rohan G. Service, the club completed more than 24 projects and initiatives, mobilising more than $1 million in goods, services and resources through two of its largest programmes alone.

Chartered in 1988, the organisation marked its 38th anniversary on September 30, reaffirming its commitment to Optimist International’s mission of being a ‘Friend of Youth’. Its work spans education, sport, health, youth development and community welfare.

Reflecting on the milestone, Service, the immediate past president, said the anniversary was both a source of pride and a reminder of the responsibility to preserve the organisation’s legacy.

“Thirty eight years is a long time for any voluntary organisation to remain active. It means that generations of members have continued to give their time and resources to something they believe in,” he said.

“For me, it is a source of pride, but also a reminder that we have benefited from the work of those who came before us. Our responsibility is to keep the club relevant and leave it in a better position than we found it.”

Among the club’s initiatives was its meal-assistance programme at Faith United Basic School, aimed at addressing children’s nutritional needs and improving their ability to participate in the classroom.

“A child who is hungry is already at a disadvantage before the school day begins,” Service said.

The club also supported the Maverley Youth Football Club, Young Kingz Football Academy and Haddo Primary School, while helping a young footballer pursue an opportunity to compete overseas.

Its participation in Optimist International’s Essay Competition and the Communication Contest for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing provided further opportunities for youth development. The club sponsored two contestants in the communication competition, with Brittanya Buckle placing second.

One of the year’s largest projects was a visit to Granville’s Place of Safety in Trelawny, where members delivered more than $300,000 in donated supplies to girls at the facility. RMP & Associates sponsored transportation, while Chemical & Construction International donated cleaning products. Members also transported hurricane-relief supplies to Westmoreland during the trip.

Additional support went to Mary’s Child Home and communities affected by Hurricane Melissa, illustrating the club’s ability to respond to both ongoing social needs and emergencies.

Service said partnerships have been central to the organisation’s success.

“One of the things I have tried to encourage is that we should not limit our ambitions to what we can afford from the club’s bank account,” he said.

He pointed to incoming president Gabrielle Curling’s efforts in securing support from Massy Distribution, now Acado Jamaica, which donated food items and vouchers for Faith United Basic School, Mary’s Child Home and two youth football academies.

The club has also received assistance from Shipwize/Circles, The Giving Circle and the Best Weekend Ever Foundation.

“I think people are generally willing to help when they understand the need and have confidence that their contribution will reach the intended beneficiaries. Our role is to identify those needs, make the connections, and follow through. We don’t necessarily have to provide every resource ourselves,” he said.

While pleased with the club’s achievements, Service believes it can strengthen its impact by developing more structured, long-term programmes.

Schools and residential-care facilities, he noted, have ongoing needs that extend beyond one-off donations, while Hurricane Melissa demonstrated how quickly families can require assistance. More predictable support would benefit recipients while helping the organisation plan its resources more effectively.

As he concludes two consecutive years as president, Service said leading a volunteer organisation had reinforced important lessons.

“You are working with people who have careers, families and other commitments. They are giving you their time, and you have to respect that,” he said.

For incoming president Gabrielle Curling, taking the helm represents both a personal honour and a continuation of family tradition. Her late mother served as president of the Optimist Club of North St Andrew and later as Caribbean District Governor.

Guided by the theme ‘Unlocking Potential’, Curling plans to build on the club’s achievements by strengthening membership, expanding partnerships and creating more opportunities for children.

“Service is personal to me. My vision is to build on the club’s legacy, create meaningful opportunities for children, and strengthen our membership as we near four decades of service,” she said.

The club welcomed four new members in September; a development Curling hopes to build on by encouraging greater participation and making full use of members’ skills and talents.

“Over 24 projects and four new members show our club’s dedication, and I’ll sustain that momentum through stronger member engagement, collaboration, and room for members to use their individual talents,” she said.

Curling encouraged prospective members and supporters to recognise that making a difference does not require substantial financial means.

“You don’t need extraordinary resources to make an extraordinary difference. Your time, talents and willingness to serve can change a child’s future. Together, we can unlock potential, sow seeds of hope, and build a resilient future,” she said.

keisha.hill@gleanerjm.com