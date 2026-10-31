Prosecution wraps case in Pathways murder trial

The defence in the Pathways murder trial is set to begin its presentation on Monday, following the prosecution’s conclusion with testimony from consultant forensic pathologist Dr Humberto Casanova.

The expert witness testified that 39-year-old Taneka Gardner died from massive blood loss caused by a slash wound to the neck, which damaged blood vessels, muscles, and the trachea.

The Cuba-trained pathologist told the court that the post-mortem revealed two neck injuries – a 13-centimetre slash wound and a six-centimetre superficial wound, the latter he described as a hesitation wound. No injuries were found to the head.

Andre Ruddock, 36, a farmer and security guard, is being tried for murder in connection with Gardner’s death on October 17, 2021, at the Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries in St James.

During cross-examination, defence attorney Anthony Williams questioned Casanova about the likelihood of an attacker getting blood on his hands if he had been positioned behind Gardner, but slightly to her side, when her throat was cut.

He agreed that there was a high probability of blood spattering onto the attacker’s hands, unless they were covered. He also agreed that gravity could cause blood to cascade down if Gardner was kneeling.

The pathologist’s post-mortem report was also tendered into evidence, concluding the prosecution’s case, which included testimony from several witnesses about the events that unfolded at the church on the day in question.

SACRIFICIAL RITUAL

The Crown has alleged that Gardner was killed by Ruddock during a sacrificial ritual at the church.

An eyewitness, a junior minister in training, testified that the now-deceased church leader, Kevin Smith, had instructed Ruddock to cut Gardner’s throat and he complied.

The court previously heard that Gardner was kneeling when her throat was slashed.

The trial also heard from a detective constable, who testified that Ruddock admitted to killing Gardner while still at the crime scene.

The officer told the court that Ruddock told him: “A mi kill Taneka. Mi nah go tell yuh nuh lie, and mi a go tell yuh everything weh happen.”

When asked how he killed her, Ruddock allegedly replied: “Mi cut har neck.”

The jury also viewed footage of a caution statement given by Ruddock on October 18, 2021, a day after Gardner’s killing.

In the statement, Ruddock admitted to killing Gardner, saying that he was guilty and would accept responsibility for his actions.

“I am guilty of it. I have to take full responsibility. I am guilty. Although I was command to do it, it is something I shouldn’t have done,” he said.

Ruddock told investigators that he had received instructions from Smith, whom he referred to as “His Excellency”, to slash a woman’s throat.

He said Gardner was kneeling when he approached her with the knife and carried out the act

“Then I dropped the knife and realised what I had done,” he said.

TENDERED INTO EVIDENCE

The prosecution further presented a video-recorded question-and-answer session during which Ruddock answered 42 questions from detectives about the incident.

The two recordings, along with the written statements, were tendered into evidence.

The prosecution also presented evidence relating to the deaths of two other people at the church that night.

Michael Brown was found dead on the church compound, while Kevon Plummer was fatally shot by the police after allegedly rushing officers with a knife.

The junior minister in training testified that it was Smith who had ripped out Brown’s dialysis tube from his neck, causing him to bleed to death.

Smith had reportedly stated that Brown had to die as he was disobedient and had not fulfilled a request to pay the church leader $600,000 for healing.

The court also heard that Plummer was killed after he complied with Smith’s instruction to attack the police with a knife.

The court also heard evidence from two justices of the peace, who were present during the recording of the caution statement and the subsequent question-and-answer session.

Both testified that Ruddock was not forced, threatened or offered any inducement to participate in the process. They also testified that he had not requested a lawyer and was rushing to get what he had to say off his chest.

The justices also testified that Ruddock was given an opportunity to speak with them privately before the proceedings.

Ruddock is represented by Williams and attorney Venice Brown, while the prosecution is being led by attorneys Latoya Bernard and Carolyn Wright.

The trial is being heard before Justice Leighton Pusey and a seven-member jury.

tanesha.mundle@gleanerjm.com