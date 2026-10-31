UWI, Guardian Asset Management launch mentorship programme for students

The University of the West Indies (UWI) has launched a new mentorship programme aimed at connecting students with industry leaders and helping to bridge the gap between academic learning and the workplace. The initiative is being led by the Economic Engagement and Industry Partnerships (EEIP) Unit within the University Office of Planning. Guardian Asset Management & Investment Services Limited (GAMISL) of Trinidad and Tobago is the programme’s first corporate partner.

The programme was officially launched on October 21 at UWI’s St Augustine Campus in Trinidad and Tobago, with representatives from both institutions in attendance.

According to UWI, the initiative forms part of the university’s efforts to strengthen ties between academia and industry while creating meaningful opportunities for students. The EEIP Unit, a recently established division within the Office of the Vice-Chancellor, is responsible for developing strategic corporate partnerships that support student success and national development.

As part of the programme, GAMISL has welcomed its first UWI mentee, Mercerdes Modeste, who graduated on October 23 with a Bachelor of Science degree in banking and finance from the Faculty of Social Sciences. She is expected to begin a one-year placement with the company in November.

During the placement, Modeste will gain practical workplace experience, build professional skills and develop industry knowledge through structured mentorship and on-the-job training. UWI said the programme is designed to better prepare students for the transition from university to employment.

Speaking at the launch, Professor C. Justin Robinson, pro vice-chancellor for academic-industry partnerships and Planning, said the initiative would help build regional capacity and strengthen collaboration between universities and employers.

“Initiatives like this are about building the region’s capacity, one practitioner and one student at a time,” Robinson said. He added that while technical concepts can be taught in the classroom, professional judgment is often developed through relationships and mentorship.

Miguel Martinez, president of GAMISL, said the initiative represents an investment in people and in the future of the financial services industry.

“Developing the next generation of professionals goes beyond academic knowledge. It requires meaningful opportunities to bridge theory and practice,” he said.

UWI said the mentorship programme seeks to provide students with workplace-ready skills, meaningful industry exposure and pathways to full-time employment after graduation. The initiative is also expected to create opportunities for employers to identify and develop talented graduates while strengthening long-term partnerships between the university and the private sector.

Dr Indrani Bachan-Persad, head of the EEIP Unit, said the programme would enhance students’ readiness to succeed in their chosen professions.

“This programme represents an important step in bringing academia and industry closer together. By providing students with greater exposure to the realities of the professional environment, we are enhancing their readiness to succeed and lead in their chosen fields,” she said.

Also attending the launch were Narisa Hosein, vice-president of investments at GAMISL, and Donna Gosein, people, culture and capability associate, along with Modeste.