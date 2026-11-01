Ambulance in limbo

More than a year after efforts began to restore an ambulance serving Negril, Westmoreland, the vehicle remains at a repair shop, despite the mechanic saying that the work was completed approximately six months ago, as questions persist over who is responsible for settling the outstanding bill.

Robin McFayden, of Sir Mac Auto Superstore Limited, told The Sunday Gleaner that the ambulance had been mechanically repaired for about six months, but he had received only J$500,000 towards a final bill of approximately J$2.1 million, leaving a balance of about J$1.6 million outstanding.

McFayden confirmed that the J$500,000 was transferred directly into his account by the Negril Chamber of Commerce (NCC). However, it was not immediately clear whether the payment represented the chamber’s own contribution or funds it had received from the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF).

According to McFayden, the repair bill increased significantly from an initial quotation of approximately J$1.13 million after additional mechanical problems were discovered once work began.

He said the ambulance arrived at his premises in a severely damaged condition and was virtually a write-off. As repairs progressed, he discovered that several components were either missing or damaged, with some parts unavailable locally and having to be sourced from Australia and England.

The cost initially rose to approximately J$1.7 million before further problems involving the starter, spindle and a sensor pushed the final bill to about J$2.1 million.

McFayden said the initial pro forma invoice had made provision for additional charges if further work was required.

He said he had been in contact with the chamber, which was expected to communicate with the TEF about the outstanding amount. He added that he was willing to release the vehicle once satisfactory arrangements were made to settle the balance, including accepting a formal letter of undertaking assuring payment.

Before the ambulance can return to service, however, its tyres will also need to be addressed once the vehicle is handed over to the Negril Fire Brigade, along with the restoration of its emergency vehicle decals. The relevant authorities would also have to address the necessary registration and insurance requirements.

Meanwhile, Damian Salmon, president of the NCC, said the organisation became involved to help facilitate the repairs after recognising the need for an ambulance in the resort town.

He said the chamber obtained a quotation from a local repairer, later identified as Sir Mac Auto, and approached the TEF for assistance, with the initial repair cost estimated at approximately J$1.1 million.

Salmon said the chamber also used some of its own funds to get the process started and purchase materials, while TEF provided funding towards the original quotation.

However, he maintained that the chamber was not responsible for covering the entire project and that the additional costs arising from the further mechanical problems should be addressed by the TEF.

He said the chamber was prepared to hand over the original estimated amount of J$1.1 million it received from TEF, but that the money was no longer sufficient to cover the expanded scope of work.

“Sir Mac now has an outstanding amount that he has to negotiate with the TEF,” Salmon said, referring to the mechanic’s outstanding balance.

Asked whether there had been any correspondence between the chamber and the TEF regarding the additional payment, Salmon said there was none.

The TEF, however, said its contribution of approximately J$1.1 million was never intended to cover the full cost of the repairs.

TEF Projects Manager Warren Williams told The Sunday Gleaner that the arrangement was understood to involve contributions from both TEF and the chamber, and that the chamber was expected to return to the fund if additional financial assistance was needed.

Williams said the TEF was not aware that the final repair bill had increased to approximately J$2.1 million, and indicated that no request for additional funding had been made.

McFayden said he had expected the chamber to communicate the additional costs to the TEF, noting that he had no direct correspondence with the fund and dealt only with the chamber.

“I am not in contact with TEF. I am in contact with the chamber. I know for sure the pro forma invoice of $1.1 million was sent to TEF. Then they (the chamber) came to me and said they need the invoice for the final thing because TEF needs to know,” he said.

Williams also said the funds originally allocated by the TEF had been paid to the chamber and that the organisation would be contacted to clarify the circumstances surrounding the increased costs.

Salmon said the chamber’s involvement was aimed at ensuring that Negril had access to an ambulance. He added that the town currently has one ambulance in operation, which was originally assigned to the Savanna-la-Mar Fire Brigade.

The Savanna-la-Mar Fire Brigade is now without an ambulance, a firefighter at the station confirmed to The Sunday Gleaner.

Salmon said the repaired vehicle would still require an appraisal and mechanical testing by the fire department before it could be considered for service, noting that its registration had also expired.

McFayden, however, maintained that he was willing to release the ambulance immediately, once the Chamber transferred the funds it received from the TEF and provided a letter of undertaking assuring payment of the outstanding balance.

A clear timeline for the ambulance’s return to service has yet to be established.

mickalia.kington@gleanerjm.com