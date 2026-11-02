Ministry highlights GIS role in strengthening Jamaica’s disaster preparedness

The Ministry of Economic Growth and Infrastructure Development is highlighting the importance of Geographic Information Systems (GIS) in strengthening Jamaica’s ability to prepare for and respond to natural disasters.

The ministry says reliable spatial information is critical to identifying vulnerabilities, assessing risks and guiding decisions that protect lives and communities.

The issue was highlighted on Friday during the launch of Geography Awareness Month 2026, being observed under the theme, ‘GIS in Disaster Risk Reduction and Resilience Planning’.

Delivering remarks on behalf of Permanent Secretary Arlene Williams, Principal Director of the National Spatial Data Management Branch, Alicia Edwards, said Hurricane Melissa had reinforced the importance of using geographic information to guide disaster planning and national development.

“Resilience does not begin when a storm makes landfall. It begins much earlier with the information we collect, the risks we identify, the decisions we make about where and how we build, and the plans we put in place to protect our people,” she said.

Edwards described GIS as an important national development tool that can improve planning for infrastructure, housing and land use, while helping authorities identify high-risk areas and direct resources where they are most needed.

She said the ministry was working to strengthen the use and sharing of spatial information across the public sector through the National Spatial Data Management Branch, the Land Information Council of Jamaica, the National Emergency Response GIS Team and the Government's Enterprise Licensing Agreement with ESRI.

Edwards said GIS should not be regarded solely as a technical resource for specialists, but as a practical tool for improving governance, public investment and community resilience.

Geography Awareness Month 2026 will continue with a Spatial Solutions Summit on November 12 and GIS Day on November 18.

The activities will showcase how geographic information and technology can support Jamaica’s development planning and strengthen its capacity to prepare for and withstand natural hazards.

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