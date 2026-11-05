1. What’s a Seed Library?

• Definition: An organised collection of food seeds kept for lending, exchanging, and sharing, accessible to the public for household and community food security (not for commercial purposes).

• Purpose: Just as traditional libraries facilitate the free supply of books, a seed library facilitates the free supply, exchange, and sharing of seeds to

o Scale up local food production and protect agricultural biodiversity amid worsening climate change.

o Build skills and resilience within communities.

o Enhance learning about growing food and saving seeds.

2. About SLJ

• Established: October 7, 2026.

• Initiative: A Sustainable Library Initiative (SLI) in support of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs nos. 2 & 13) and the Vision 2030 Agenda.

• Model: A non-profit seed-lending library housed by LIAJA, stocking a variety of local food seeds only.

• How It Works: Individuals can borrow seeds through their parish libraries (operated by JLS), plant and grow them at home, school, work, or church, share saved seeds with others, and return some to replenish the library stock.

3. Seed Collection

The library stocks a variety of local food seeds, including

• Pumpkin

• Tomatoes

• Cucumber

• Pakchoi

• Lettuce

• Cabbage

• Scotch bonnet peppers

• Corn

• Cowpeas

• Melon

• Sweet peppers

• Onion

• Escallion

4. Request Your Seeds

• JLS Ask-A-Librarian Live Chat: JLS Website

• JLS WhatsApp: 876.275.0396

• Email: seedlibraryjm@gmail.com

5. Seed Library Jamaica (SLJ) Webinar Series (2026–2027)

Frequency: Monthly (first Thursdays from 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM GMT-5)

Meeting Details:

• Zoom Meeting ID: 852 8610 3276

• Passcode: 365532

• Link: Zoom Webinar Link

Schedule:

• Webinar 1 (Thurs, Nov 5, 2026): Seed Production, Saving & Storing

• Webinar 2 (Thurs, Dec 3, 2026): Seed Planting Guide

• Webinar 3 (Thurs, Jan 7, 2027): Seed Cleaning & Preparation for Library Return & Re-circulation

• Webinar 4 (Thurs, Feb 4, 2027): Seed Saving, Harvesting & Storing

• Webinar 5 (Thurs, Mar 4, 2027): Seed Harvesting

• Webinar 6 (Thurs, Apr 8, 2027): Hydroponics

• Webinar 7 (Thurs, May 6, 2027): Climate Change and Seed Production

• Webinar 8 (Thurs, Jun 4, 2027): Plant Diseases & Mitigation Strategies

• Summer Break

• Webinar 9 (Thurs, Oct 7, 2027): Seed Planting in Hostile Conditions (e.g., Drought, Limited Land Space, etc)

• Webinar 10 (Thurs, Nov 4, 2027): Smart Food Production

6. Enquiries & Leadership

• Email Enquiries: seedlibraryjm@gmail.com

• Leadership: Dr. Sasekea Harris

President, LIAJA;

Founder & Coordinator, Seed Library Jamaica