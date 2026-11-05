We salute our library and information professionals

As we celebrate Library and Information Week 2026 under the theme ‘GLAMRs Co-Powering Sustainable Communities to Thrive in a Climate Change Era’, we are reminded of the important role that libraries, galleries, archives, museums and records management institutions play in contributing to sustainability, climate resilience, and community development.

Across the world, climate change continues to present significant environmental, social and economic challenges. Addressing these challenges requires solutions beyond policy and infrastructure. We need accessible information, public education, community participation and a collective commitment to sustainable practices. GLAMRs are uniquely positioned to contribute to this effort by preserving knowledge, facilitating learning, promoting environmental awareness, and empowering individuals to make informed decisions that support a more sustainable future.

Seed Library Jamaica initiative

At the Jamaica Library Service, we recognise that our responsibility extends beyond providing access to books and information.

Our libraries are important community spaces through which knowledge can be translated into meaningful action. We are therefore committed to exploring and implementing initiatives that promote environmental stewardship, strengthen community resilience and support Jamaica’s sustainable development goals.

A significant step in this direction is the introduction of the Seed Library Jamaica initiative in collaboration with the Library & Information Association of Jamaica. This initiative seeks to promote sustainable agricultural practices, promote food security and empower individuals and communities to grow their own food.

By improving access to seeds and practical information on their cultivation and care, we are creating opportunities for knowledge-sharing, community participation and a greater appreciation of biodiversity and sustainable food production.

The initiative also demonstrates how libraries can serve as catalysts for practical learning and positive community transformation, particularly in communities affected by climate change-related challenges, including the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa and the effects of prolonged droughts.

models of sustainable development

We are equally proud of the Malvern Branch Library in St Elizabeth, which operates as a fully solar-powered facility – a model of strong public/private partnership. This amenity, generously supplied by BMR Energy, demonstrates the practical application of renewable energy in library operations, reducing reliance on conventional energy sources and supporting more environmentally responsible service delivery. It also reflects our commitment to ensuring that our libraries are not only centres of knowledge, learning and innovation but also models of sustainable development within the communities they serve.

These initiatives underscore our belief that libraries must continue to evolve in response to society’s changing needs. As trusted community institutions, we have both an opportunity and a responsibility to equip people with the knowledge, resources and skills needed to understand environmental challenges, adapt to changing circumstances, and contribute to sustainable solutions. Through accessible information and meaningful community engagement, libraries can help transform awareness into action and strengthen the capacity of communities to withstand and recover from environmental challenges.

On the occasion of Library and Information Week, we salute our library and information professionals and all those working across the GLAMRs sector. The impact of your work extends far beyond the walls of our institutions, contributing to education, social development, cultural preservation, national progress and sustainability. Your dedication to preserving knowledge, facilitating access to information, fostering lifelong learning and serving communities is invaluable.

Let us use this occasion to reaffirm our commitment to supporting communities in the era of climate change through collaboration, innovation and the intentional stewardship of our resources. By harnessing the power of knowledge and working together across GLAMRs institutions, we can contribute to creating a more sustainable future and building communities that are informed and resilient.

Maureen Thompson

Director General