Welcome to Library and Information Week!

On November 1, 2017, Governor General of Jamaica, His Excellency the Most Honourable, Sir Patrick Allen, officially proclaimed the first week of November, annually, as Library and Information Week and designated the Thursday of that week as Library and Information Professionals’ Day. The annual observance highlights the vital role of galleries, libraries, archives, museums, records departments, and other information units in national development.

Consequently, each day of the week gives accent to the various types of information units. Accordingly, school and academic libraries are celebrated on the Monday; public and national libraries on the Tuesday; corporate libraries, archives, and records units on the Wednesday; and museums and galleries on the Friday. We begin and end the week with Sunday and Saturday worship, respectively.

Information units, especially libraries, have undergone significant transformation over the last 2,000 years, evidenced by:

a) our collections and services: moving from papyrus and clay tablets to printed books, to e-books, computer tablets and other technological resources, as well as seeds (e.g., seed libraries) and things (e.g., Library of Things – in a Library of Things, people can borrow physical objects, equipment, and tools, e.g., a microwave and special equipment).

b) from in-person access to remote access. The UWI Mona Library’s slogan: access anytime, anywhere speaks to this ubiquitous online and virtual access. Additionally, from being served by humans only, to include AI, for example, the use of robots to retrieve books and deliver basic information services.

The Library and Information industry has also navigated Hurricane Melissa: some libraries and information units were partially damaged. Others were completely destroyed. Climate change has impacted the work we do, resulting in several sustainable library initiatives aligned with our theme Libraries Co-powering Sustainable Communities to thrive in a Climate Change Era. To this end, we have embarked on a number of initiatives:

a) In July 2026, we created a Sustainability Special Interest Group (SSIG) to ensure that while we carry out the regular business of the association, we are also intentionally advancing the UN SDGs, with emphasis on Goal 13.

b) In this regard, on Earth Day this year, we launched our Small Island Developing States (SIDS) Sustainable Library Initiative (SLI) Webinar Series, which seeks to empower library and information professionals throughout SIDS with an information and activities path towards creating communities that are more environmentally sound, socially equitable, and economically feasible through the practice of library and information science.

c) In October, we launched Seed Library Jamaica (SLJ), which seeks to help combat climate change by preserving plant biodiversity and strengthening community food security. As temperatures and rainfall patterns shift, when seed planting and saving become a community initiative, and not just a farmer’s responsibility, every parish can contribute to planting/saving seeds from plants that survive local droughts, heatwaves, or extreme weather. Those traits are passed down and naturally adapt future generations of crops to the SIDS climate, boosting resilience, sustainability, and security. The SLJ Webinar Series, commencing Thursday, November 5 at 6 p.m. GMT-5, and thereafter every first Thursday, 6 p.m. GMT-5, will provide information on seed production, planting, saving, storing, and harvesting. This series is open to the public, gratis.

Cheers to a delightful week!

Dr. Sasekea Harris

EdD (Sheffield), MSc (UWI), MLIS (UWI), BEd (UWI)

President, Library and Information Association of Jamaica (LIAJA);

Chair, Sustainability Special Interest Group, LIAJA

Founder and coordinator, Seed Library Jamaica (SLJ)

Email: liajapresident@yahoo.com; seedlibraryjm@gmail.com