Retreat to get independent gas station, owners see scope for job opportunities

Western Bureau:

Come the end of November, the Retreat district in Westmoreland will open its doors to a new independent gas station which, in addition to providing motorists with another option, will create employment opportunities for several residents.

The new gas station is the brainchild of businessman Robin McFayden, owner of Sir Mac Auto. He said the project should already have been up and running and, while it is nearing completion, there has been a delay in getting equipment shipped from Panama.

According to McFayden, the shipment was delayed because of a recent earthquake that affected Panama, resulting in logistical challenges that held up its movement.

“It’s a consolidated container, so many people have stuff in it. I have stuff in it waiting to finish this gas station,” he said.

McFayden said the new gas station should be ready to begin selling fuel once the equipment, including fittings for the canopy, dispensers and pumps, arrives and the necessary duties are paid.

“It should be the end of November,” he said, when asked about a possible start date for the gas station to become fully operational.

The gas station will mark an expansion of McFayden’s existing automotive business, which he described as one of the larger auto superstores in the area. The existing operation offers garage services, paintwork, bodywork and wheel alignment.

According to McFayden, the idea of adding a gas station to his existing business came largely from customers who frequently complained about having to travel elsewhere to access fuel and other basic automotive supplies after visiting his establishment.

“When they (customers) come here to purchase goods, most of the time the cars, are damaged, when the work on them is finished, they usually want battery and gas,” he said. “They always say to me ‘You need to have a gas station. Look how we have to get bus and jugs to get gas’. That really inspired me to put up a gas station.”

However, getting the necessary approvals proved to be a lengthy process, taking McFayden nearly a decade to complete.

He said he initially believed he had to operate under established fuel marketing companies such as Texaco and Rubis, but decided to conduct his own research before pursuing the venture independently. He was eventually able to complete the paperwork after seven years.

“I did my own research and found out that I just need to get the paperwork together and everything will be well,” he said.

“I’m not piggybacking on anyone,” he said, adding that he hoped the venture would demonstrate that Jamaican entrepreneurs could enter an industry traditionally dominated by larger companies.

Beyond fuel sales, McFayden plans to expand the property to accommodate additional commercial services, including shops and possibly a pharmacy.

He said the station would initially open with a container serving as its temporary customer facility while he seeks approval from the local authorities for a revised building plan.

The original design was for a single-storey structure, but he now intends to construct a larger, two-storey building to accommodate the additional services being requested by members of the community.

McFayden also acknowledged that establishing and operating a gas station required significant financial investment, noting that filling four or five underground storage tanks could cost at least J$30 million.

With fuel prices known to fluctuate, McFayden said he recognises the need for careful financial management, which is key to making the business viable.

“The gas station business is like a stock, you have to know when to sell and what amount to buy each time you purchase,” he said, noting that if the facility were to operate around the clock, it would require security personnel, management staff and several shifts of workers daily.

While he did not give a specific number, McFayden said he expects the new development to provide employment across different areas of operation.

mickalia.kington@gleanerjm.com