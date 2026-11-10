Beryllium providing support to security guards following brazen Liguanea robbery

Security company Beryllium Limited says its immediate priority remains the welfare and continued support of its crew members following an armed robbery in Liguanea, St Andrew, on Monday.

Beryllium, in a statement today, said it was cooperating fully with the Jamaica Constabulary Force in its ongoing investigation.

It said that, given the sensitive nature of its operations and the active investigation, the company was unable to provide further details at this time.

The Gleaner understands that the incident happened about 7:50 p.m. in a commercial plaza on Old Hope Road in Liguanea.

According to preliminary reports, three armed Beryllium guards travelling in an unmarked vehicle were conducting a cash pickup inside the plaza when they were approached by several armed men.

It is further reported that an exchange of gunfire ensued between the security guards and the armed men.

No injuries were reported.

The men reportedly stole the vehicle and fled the scene.

The stolen vehicle was found by law enforcement personnel about a mile away on Blue Castle Drive, following the use of tracking capabilities and a rapid police response, sources revealed.

In its statement, Beryllium said its crew members were safe and accounted for, adding that the perpetrators took possession of the vehicle and removed cash during the incident.

It said it remained committed to supporting the authorities and would provide further updates as verified information became available.

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