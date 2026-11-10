Family searches for mental health patient Rushelle Gordon

WESTERN BUREAU:

The family of 36-year-old Rushelle Gordon, of Hendon, Norwood, in St James, is seeking the public’s assistance to find her after she went missing in Montego Bay last Thursday.

Joycelin Gordon, the missing woman’s mother, said that the matter is especially urgent because her daughter, affectionately called ‘Neeky,’ is a schizophrenia patient who is unable to speak.

“As her mother, I would like the public to know that Neeky is sick. She will want her medication, and whenever she acts up and she does not have her medication, it will be trouble,” said the concerned mother.

She said Rushelle visited last visited the clinic at the Cornwall Regional Hospital for a checkup two weeks before her disappearance.

According to reports, on November 5, Rushelle and her mother were passengers in a Voxy minibus, which was being operated as a taxi. The vehicle stopped in the Paradise Row area of Orange Street in downtown Montego Bay to let off two passengers.

Rushelle reportedly disembarked the vehicle to allow other passengers to exit and the vehicle immediately drove away, leaving her behind.

Her mother, who was still in the vehicle, made her way back to the location a few minutes later, but Rushelle was nowhere to be found.

Rushelle is of dark complexion, medium build, and is approximately 167 centimetres (five feet six inches) tall. When last seen, she was wearing a black blouse, a yellow skirt, and a pair of black slippers.

Gordon noted that cops from the Barnett Street Police Station were out on Saturday assisting the family in their search, but they could not locate the missing woman.

Anyone with information that could lead to the whereabouts and safe reunion of Rushelle Gordon and her family is being asked to contact the Barnett Street Police Station at 876-952-2333, the police emergency 119 number, or the nearest police station. Relatives may also be contacted at 876-324-2892, 876-999-6960, or 876-569-2264.

christopher.thomas@gleanerjm.com