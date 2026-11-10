Merl Grove teachers revolt over principal’s leadership style

Merl Grove High School Chairman David Hall is warning that prolonged tensions at the St Andrew institution could undermine students’ success, as he calls on the Ministry of Education to urgently intervene following Monday’s teachers’ protest over the leadership of Principal Dr Marjorie Fullerton.

“It is urgent, and we want the best for our girls, ... but we cannot get the best if the teacher staff is not happy,” Hall told The Gleaner.

About 40 disgruntled educators staged a silent protest outside the all-girls’ school, displaying placards and demanding Fullerton’s resignation over what they described as concerns with her leadership style.

Hall said he was disheartened that the simmering discontent had escalated to the point of public protest.

“I am saddened that it had to come to this, because the teachers have been indicating some level of unrest and disquiet in terms of how things were at the school, and for it to have come to this, very sad,” he said.

The demonstration, which began at approximately 10:30 a.m., disrupted teaching and learning at the institution.

“We don’t have any trust in her. She is not transparent. There is no accountability on her part,” alleged one teacher, who requested anonymity, adding that staff morale was low.

The Gleaner was told by school security that Fullerton was not on the school compound when we visited the school during the protest.

Attempts to reach her by phone were unsuccessful.

Fullerton was dismissed from the school in March 2022 amid governance disputes with the board and an audit that reportedly uncovered improper accounting and record-keeping practices involving school funds.

She challenged the board’s decision, but the Teachers’ Appeals Tribunal upheld it.

Fullerton subsequently took the matter to the Supreme Court, seeking a judicial review of the decisions of both the board and tribunal and for their rulings to be overturned.

She cited, among other things, procedural breaches, prejudice, bias and a violation of her right to a fair hearing.

The court ultimately ruled in her favour, paving the way for her return to the institution in April, following a reinstatement order issued in March this year.

However, teachers allege that since her return, Fullerton has adopted a retaliatory and authoritarian leadership style.

“We gave her ample time to adjust herself. Most of the staff members are new, so they don’t know her. But still, the lack of respect, the scant regard for teachers ... . She talks down on us anywhere, anyhow,” the teacher continued.

“Consultations are usually combative. Even in staff meetings, we’ll have up our hands and she nuh acknowledge us,” the teacher said.

Another teacher alleged nepotism in how teachers are promoted.

Pointing to a recent incident where a teacher was physically assaulted by an outsider on the school grounds, the educators say they are frustrated with what they describe as a breakdown in leadership.

Personnel from the Ministry of Education were reportedly on site following the protest to meet with school administrators and staff.

The decade-long dispute between the board and principal took a new twist recently with Fullerton stating that she was locked out of the school’s financial account. In an email to the board chair in October, which was seen by The Gleaner, she lamented that she was being curtailed in her efforts to fully discharge responsibilities of her office.

The Merl Grove parent-teacher association has also urged the ministry to undertake a formal review of Fullerton’s leadership of the institution.

Media reports last week revealed that the ministry had mobilised about 100 Merl Grove stakeholders in a meeting in an attempt to quell the tensions.

Hall said he was informed of another meeting with the ministry this week. He maintains that the board still has concerns about the governance of the school.

“The issue is still around governance. That hasn’t changed. We still do have concerns around governance of the school, the principal, and the board,” he said.

sashana.small@gleanerjm.com