PROVEN Properties appoints Hill as CEO

PROVEN Properties has appointed Adam Hill as its new chief executive officer, effective November 1, as the company looks to strengthen its residential and commercial development portfolio and pursue sustainable growth.

Hill, who previously served as the company’s chief development officer, brings more than a decade of experience in architecture, project management, construction and development management.

In his new role, he will oversee the company’s residential and commercial portfolio, working with consultants, contractors, investors and regulators to advance projects while maintaining standards of quality, efficiency and environmental responsibility.

Hill is a certified Project Management Professional and LEED Accredited Professional (BD+C), with experience managing multimillion-dollar developments and projects that have received LEED Gold and Silver certifications.

His three years with Canada-based Stok LLC also strengthened his expertise in sustainability, decarbonisation and integrated project delivery.

PROVEN Properties said his appointment would enhance its capacity to create long-term value for investors and communities, with a focus on sustainable growth, resilience and disciplined project execution.

“Adam is known for bringing diverse stakeholders together around shared goals,” said Christopher Nakash, chairman of PROVEN Properties.

“We are confident that his strategic vision and disciplined execution will lead PROVEN Properties into its next chapter of growth.”

Hill said he was honoured to assume the leadership position at a pivotal time for the company.

“I look forward to continuing to work with our exceptional team and partners to deliver projects responsibly and to high standards, creating enduring value for investors and the communities we serve,” he said.