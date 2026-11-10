SVL eyes US$100m Caymanas Park transformation

Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) is proposing a US$100-million (approximately J$16-billion) investment over 10 years to transform Caymanas Park into a year-round entertainment and hospitality destination, with plans for a three-star hotel, restaurants and facilities capable of hosting major events.

The proposed development, which was first outlined in June 2025, is contingent on SVL acquiring the nearly 200-acre Portmore property from the Government. The company says it is ready to begin work once the property is placed in its hands.

The ambitious plan seeks to move Caymanas Park beyond its traditional role as a horse-racing venue, creating a destination that attracts visitors throughout the week through a combination of hospitality, dining, entertainment and sporting activities.

In addition to the hotel and restaurants, the proposed investment would cover infrastructure improvements across the property and an expanded programme of concerts, sporting broadcasts and community events, while maintaining horse racing as a central feature.

SVL Executive Chairman Gary Peart said the company sees considerable potential in the property and is eager to advance the project.

“Forever1NE is what Caymanas Park looks like when it is firing on all cylinders,” Peart said at Monday’s media launch of the Masicka-led music festival at D’Ferrano Restaurant & Lounge in Portmore.

“Now imagine that energy with a hotel on site, great dining and something happening on every night of the year. That is the investment we want to make, and we are keen to get started.”

Peart said the proposed development would also strengthen the racing industry by attracting more patrons and generating additional revenue to support the sport.

SVL has given a written commitment to maintaining horse racing at Caymanas Park permanently and has asked that the undertaking be formally secured as part of the arrangements for the property’s development.

“Racing is part of what makes Caymanas Park what it is, and it stays,” Peart said. “The investment is about giving the sport more people through the gates, more income behind it and a better day out for everyone who comes.”

The proposed US$100-million investment is also expected to generate construction activity, employment opportunities and increased visitor spending in Portmore and the wider St Catherine and Kingston areas.

SVL pointed to several recent events as evidence of the venue’s potential to accommodate a broader range of activities. These include the Mouttet Mile, World Cup football tailgate watch parties, which attracted thousands of fans, and the Supreme Ventures Foundation’s Junior Creators Robotics Camp.

The park is also scheduled to host Masicka’s Forever1NE Music Festival on December 19, which SVL describes as the biggest music event ever staged at the venue.

The festival’s media launch on Monday brought together government ministers, entertainment personalities and business leaders, providing an opportunity for the company to outline its development ambitions.

SVL said it would continue discussions with the Government, the racing fraternity and the Portmore community, while reiterating its readiness to move ahead once negotiations over the property progress.