UPDATE | Missing St James woman found, police report

The police are reporting that 36-year-old Rushelle Gordon, who was reported missing in Montego Bay, St James, last Thursday, has been found.

Gordon, of Hendon, Norwood, Montego Bay, was the subject of a public appeal for assistance from her family, who expressed concern about her disappearance because she has a medical condition and is unable to speak.

Her mother, Joycelin Gordon, had said that her daughter, affectionately called ‘Neeky’, requires regular medication.

READ: https://jamaica-gleaner.com/article/news/20261110/family-searches-mental-health-patient-rushelle-gordon

According to reports, Gordon went missing on November 5 after getting out of a taxi in the Paradise Row area of Orange Street in downtown Montego Bay to allow other passengers to exit. The vehicle reportedly drove off with her mother still on board, leaving Gordon behind.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force announced on Tuesday that she had been found. No further details were provided.

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