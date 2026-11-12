Former United States (US) Ambassador to Jamaica Donald Tapia says the Jamaican Government needs to be more forceful in negotiating deals with the US, arguing that it must do more to secure economic opportunities for the country. In an interview with The Gleaner, Tapia urged the Government should develop programmes and present them to the US administration to help Jamaica secure better deals. “There is a lot of chatter. A lot of noise but no follow-up,” he told The Gleaner.