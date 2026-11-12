MoBay gets traffic lifeline

WESTERN BUREAU:

Works Minister Robert Morgan has announced that a major section of the Montego Bay Perimeter Road in St James will be opened to motorists ahead of the December 15 start of the winter tourist season, while the Long Hill Bypass is scheduled for completion in April 2027.

Morgan’s announcement comes amid mounting concerns over severe traffic congestion, which has emerged as a logistical nightmare for residents, commuters, business operators and tourists, particularly those using the Montego Bay-Negril corridor. Traffic regularly comes to a crawl in Lucea, where major road rehabilitation and water infrastructure projects are under way.

In an interview with The Gleaner following Tuesday’s stakeholders’ meeting in Montego Bay, Morgan said the opening of the Montego Bay Perimeter Road section would allow motorists to travel between Ironshore and West Green, bypassing sections of the city’s congested road network.

“The Long Hill Bypass will open next year about April, and the Montego Bay Perimeter Road from West Green to Iron Shore will be open in the second week of December,” he said.

According to Morgan, the December opening of the Montego Bay Perimeter Road would coincide with improvements to West Green Avenue, providing an alternative route for motorists entering and leaving downtown Montego Bay.

“So, by the second week of December, before the opening of the winter tourist season, persons will be able to traverse from Iron Shore (via the Montego Bay Perimeter Road] to West Green because we’re upgrading West Green Avenue, so you’ll be able to travel from Ironshore go all the way onto West Green, going all the way to Howard Cooke Boulevard,” he explained.

Morgan further disclosed that work on the Barnett Street section extending towards Bogue is expected to be completed by February 2027, creating additional connections within the expanding road network.

He also clarified that the overpass being constructed in the Bogue main road area will serve as an interchange linking the Montego Bay Perimeter Road with the Long Hill Bypass.

Morgan said the Government was also undertaking rehabilitation works on several secondary roads to improve connectivity and provide alternative routes for motorists affected by construction activities.

“We’re doing a lot of work now in McField, Westmoreland, and the Montpellier area in St James. We’re going to be doing some work on Long Hill. You know that we’re doing the Long Hill Bypass, which is going to open next year as well. That’s going to create a lot of alleviation for the traffic situation,” he said.

albert.ferguson@gleanerjm.com