Where friendships check in - Rondel Village celebrates four decades of welcoming guests and building lasting relationships

WESTERN BUREAU:

The Rondel Village Resort and Spa in Negril, Westmoreland, came alive last Saturday as food, music and dancing took centre stage in a celebration of the facility’s 40th anniversary in the hospitality sector.

The popular resort, which opened its doors in 1985, had intended to celebrate the important milestone last year but was forced to postpone the festivities until this year following the passage of Hurricane Melissa, which impacted the island in October 2025.

During Saturday night’s celebration, attendees were treated to a delectable array of dishes, including curried goat, jerk chicken and escovitch fish, which were heartily enjoyed against a backdrop of lively music featuring popular songs such as Lionel Richie’s All Night Long, Wayne Wonder’s No Letting Go and No Holding Back, and Maxi Priest’s I Just Wanna Be Close to You.

Employees who had worked at the resort for between 10 and 40 years, as well as guests who had been returning to the property for 20 years or more, were shown the appreciation of the owners, who formally recognised their loyalty and dedication with special awards.

Maxine Gooden, Rondel Village’s accountant and longest-serving employee, who worked at the resort for 37 years before retiring in March 2025, expressed gratitude for the recognition she received for her decades of dedicated service.

“Rondel is a part of me, and I want to thank the team for such a wonderful evening. I truly appreciate the opportunity and appreciate everything I have learned, and the experience here has made a positive impact on my life, both personally and professionally,” said Gooden.

Ingrid Mirander, a Jamaica-born resident of California who has visited Rondel Village annually for 41 years, including this year, described the resort as her home away from home. She also praised the attentiveness she and her family have consistently received from the family of the resort’s owner and managing director, John Wright.

“We have brought our children, their spouses, and our grandchildren here throughout all these years, making countless memories along the way. We have always been treated with the greatest respect and love by the Wright family,” said Mirander.

Meanwhile, addressing the anniversary celebration, Wright credited Rondel Village’s success to the relationships he, his family members and staff have forged with guests since the resort opened.

“For just over four decades, Rondel Village has been welcoming guests from all over the world. We have been creating friendships and relationships that go far beyond a vacation, and we honour those relationships because those people are the ones who have helped us to make it where we are today,” said Wright.

Built on two acres of beachside and landside property, Rondel Village initially opened with three beach villas. The landside section was subsequently constructed in 1992. Over the years, the property expanded to its current offering of eight villas and 56 rooms, despite suffering damage from Hurricane Ivan in 2004 and Tropical Storm Gustav in 2008.

At the time of its opening, Rondel Village was Negril’s only property where each villa had its own private Jacuzzi, a feature that remains one of its key attractions. Another distinctive feature is that each room is named after a unique fruit.

The resort has also received several awards, including Tripadvisor’s Certificate of Excellence for 2012 to 2018 and the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association’s Tourism Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015.

christopher.thomas@gleanerjm.com