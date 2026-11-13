Cause for students’ illness still unclear

WESTERN BUREAU:The St James Health Department is supporting the position taken by Mt Alvernia High School Principal Kayon Whyne that some of the students who fell ill at the institution last week did not consume food from the school’s canteen. However, the department is still awaiting the full results of its investigation.

Dr Francine Phillips-Kelly, St James’ medical officer of health, told yesterday’s monthly meeting of the St James Municipal Corporation (StJMC) that investigations conducted so far had revealed that several of the approximately 30 students who fell ill between November 4 and 5 had eaten food brought from home.

“We did environmental sampling, and we have not received those results in terms of abnormalities from the water, surface, or canteen samples that were taken, so we are waiting for those results,” she said. “We were able to glean that in excess of 30 students were actually at the nurse’s station at the school that day [November 5], not inclusive of those who stayed home and those who were ill the previous day.

“We did find, however, in the number of students that we saw, that some of them had not eaten at school, in terms of purchasing something at school, but had brought their particular meals from home. This points to an environmental situation where maybe high-touch surfaces were contaminated,” she added.

In an email sent to the media on November 5, several Mt Alvernia High students alleged that some of their schoolmates became ill after eating various food items from the school’s cafeteria, including cooked meals and patties. They expressed concern about whether adequate health and safety checks had been conducted to ensure the safety of meals served at the all-girls institution.

However, in a subsequent interview with The Gleaner, Whyne denied that food from the canteen was responsible for the students falling ill, saying health officials had cleared the school of any fault.

“My canteen is not the cause of this, because the Ministry of Health came and gave me clearance. What we are not looking at is that this could be waterborne because of the heavy flooding and excess rain that we have been having after the drought, and some flus come with diarrhoea and vomiting,” Whyne told The Gleaner.

Phillips-Kelly also told the StJMC meeting that the health department had not received any reports suggesting that similar incidents of students falling ill had occurred at other schools.

Regarding Mt Alvernia, she said the school had taken steps to clean high-contact areas, including bathrooms, to prevent further spread of the illness among students.

She noted that a final report would be prepared outlining the health department’s findings, but could not say when it would be completed.

Meanwhile, Charles Sinclair, councillor for the Montego Bay North East division, expressed concern that an incomplete report on the alleged health concerns at Mt Alvernia High could result in inaccurate information being circulated about what had actually happened.

“I did not hear a report that said you checked the patty source [supplier of patties to the school], but we may implicate the patty and the canteen, and it may not be that which caused the incident at all. When it is said from this platform, you may prejudice things without having anything definitive,” said Sinclair.

christopher.thomas@gleanerjm.com