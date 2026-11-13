DNA links slain sex offender to murdered Trelawny girl

WESTERN BUREAU:

DNA evidence recovered from the body of 10-year-old Shani Coke has been matched to Delroy Coke, the convicted sexual offender killed by a mob following the discovery of the child’s body in Troy, Trelawny, in July.

Superintendent Germaine Anglin, crime officer for the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Area One, confirmed to The Gleaner that forensic tests have established a DNA match between Coke and samples collected from the child.

“The report ... actually says that some fingernail clippings taken from Shani Coke and some bodily fluids taken from her genital area ... matched Delroy Coke,” Anglin disclosed.

However, while the findings establish a forensic link, investigators are still awaiting post-mortem results to determine whether the child was sexually assaulted.

“That has not been confirmed,” Anglin said, explaining that the outstanding findings are necessary to help investigators reconstruct the events leading to Shani’s death.

The discovery of the 10-year-old’s body four months ago triggered outrage in Troy. Coke was subsequently beaten to death by a mob, while another man was assaulted and hospitalised, and a house was set ablaze.

Anglin said the forensic examination began in July, with the results becoming available approximately three to four months later. He explained that the turnaround time was consistent with the laboratory’s normal procedures, noting that DNA analysis involves several stages before a conclusion can be reached.

“It’s a welcome break,” Anglin told The Gleaner.

“It is something that we can now put together in order to ... come to a conclusion and give the family ... some form of closure by giving them [information on] what actually occurred.”

Meanwhile, the police investigation into the mob killing remains active.

Anglin said no one is currently before the court in connection with Delroy Coke’s killing, adding that investigators expect to identify persons of interest as their enquiries progress.

janet.silvera@gleanerjm.com