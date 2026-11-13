StEMC halts 120 building projects in Sept, Oct

WESTERN BUREAU:

The St Elizabeth Municipal Corporation (StEMC) has served 120 stop notices on illegal building projects in the parish during September and October, stepping up enforcement activities amid concerns about unauthorised construction in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa.

Black River Mayor Richard Solomon, who is also the chairman of the StEMC, told Thursday’s monthly meeting of the corporation that the scale of illegal construction activities is a major concern.

While acknowledging the difficulties facing property owners, who are anxious to restore their livelihoods, Solomon warned that the urgency to rebuild must not come at the expense of public safety and compliance with building regulations.

“As a municipal corporation, we have a responsibility for ensuring that any sort of development or infrastructure development being done is done in a safe manner. We have to ensure that all the best practices are adhered to, and all the guidelines are adhered to,” he said.

Solomon also explained that while the corporation was sympathetic to the plight of residents still recovering from the hurricane, it could not allow reconstruction activities to proceed without the necessary safeguards.

“We know the challenges that persons would have faced immediately after Hurricane Melissa, and as such, we know that persons want to get back their sense of normalcy,” he said. “Notwithstanding that, we have to ensure that whatever they are doing is done to a certain standard, because at the end of the day, God forbid, if something was to happen with one of those structures because they didn’t follow the proper guidelines, you will hear that the municipal corporation did not do due diligence.

“We are taking our responsibilities seriously because we want to ensure that life and property is safe and secure,” he added.

Solomon expressed particular concern about construction being undertaken without the appropriate technical expertise, highlighting that shortcuts could result in serious consequences.

“Some of these persons who are doing the starter developments don’t necessarily have the technical expertise, and some of them (property owners) are just eager to get back that they will sort of use a shorthand method, which in the long run might be more devastating for their safety,” he said.

Despite the enforcement measures, Solomon said the corporation was prepared to assist residents who were experiencing difficulties navigating the building approval process, and is encouraging property owners to seek guidance from the corporation’s technical officers.

“What we ask our citizens to do, if they have any challenges [is to] come in. We will facilitate, we will accommodate them. We will ensure that we have the relevant officers who can provide technical support and guidance,” he stated.

Solomon said the corporation’s objective is not to frustrate rebuilding efforts but to ensure that reconstruction was carried out safely and in accordance with the law.

Solomon did not indicate how many of the 120 stop notices had resulted in construction being suspended or whether developers had subsequently secured the required approvals.

albert.ferguson@gleanerjm.com