Trelawny Municipal Corporation hoping to move into new offices by December

The Trelawny Municipal Corporation is hoping to move into its own office space by December, one year after relocating to the Artisan Village following damage to its municipal building during the passage of Hurricane Melissa.

Mayor of Falmouth Collen Gager made the announcement at the corporation’s monthly meeting on Thursday, saying work was under way with a contractor who had committed to having the office space ready by December.

The corporation moved its operations to a meeting room at the Artisan Village after Hurricane Melissa destroyed the roof of the municipal building in Water Square last October.

“We are working with a contractor who has promised to have the office ready for December. I must express thanks to all who have responded to my appeal for help. One housing developer contributed $10 million,” Gager said.

Chief Executive Officer Andrew Harrison told The Gleaner that two containers were purchased for a total of $1.7 million and are being retrofitted to provide office space for the mayor and CEO, as well as a meeting hall.

- Leon Jackson

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