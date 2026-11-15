JLP Conference | JLP stands behind House Speaker Juliet Holness amid Opposition criticism

The Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) today made it clear that it stands behind House Speaker Juliet Holness amid criticism from the Opposition over her leadership of Parliament.

Addressing the JLP's 83rd annual conference at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St James this afternoon, party Chairman Robert Montague defended her handling of parliamentary proceedings and called for members of the House to show respect and conduct themselves properly.

Montague told delegates that the party abides by the rules of Gordon House at all times, even on occasions when Government ministers may not agree with the Speaker's rulings.

"When we got independence, we got a Parliament, and we adopted the Standing Orders to govern that Parliament 64 years ago. There must be rules to govern everything, and the JLP is a rules-based party, and we stand with the Speaker of the House," said Montague.

"It is not every ruling that we may agree with, but she [Holness] has the authority of the office, and if you don't even like the person, you must respect the office," Montague added.

There has been growing tension between the Government and the Opposition in Parliament over conduct in the House.

Both sides have accused each other of improper conduct.

- Christopher Thomas

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