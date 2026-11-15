Medical supplies storage facility at Savanna-la-Mar hospital destroyed by fire

A building used to store medical supplies on the grounds of the Savanna-la-Mar Public General Hospital in Westmoreland caught fire on Sunday.

The building, located behind the hospital, houses essential medical supplies used by the facility, including dressings, gloves, cannulas, masks and syringes, among other items.

Firefighters responded to the scene as workers and bystanders watched the situation unfold.

Persons in the area were also urged to move their vehicles as soon as possible.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage were not immediately known.

- Mickalia Kington

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