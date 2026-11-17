WESTERN BUREAU:

Prospective property buyers are being urged to seek professional advice and conduct thorough due diligence before committing to real estate transactions as mistakes can result in significant financial losses.

The advice came from real estate attorney Debra-Ann Matthews of Matthews & Walker Attorneys-at-Law and real estate broker Kenneth Beckles of K.B. Real Estate Co Ltd, who were panellists discussing ‘Buying Property in Jamaica: Real Estate, Construction & Investment’ at the Throp X Conference.

Beckles stressed that buyers should look beyond the immediate appearance of properties and establish whether they are suitable for the intended use, particularly when purchasing commercial spaces.

He explained that commercial transactions may require more extensive investigations, especially when a company is involved in the purchase.

“In some instances, it can happen for residential [transactions], too, but you’re using a company to buy. And you need to know the directors behind the company,” he said, noting that attorneys may have to investigate the ownership structure of companies behind other companies.

Meanwhile, he added that these checks form part of anti-money laundering and anti-terrorism requirements, adding that buyers should be patient when attorneys and real estate agents request personal and financial information.

“It’s in your interest that we get into some of your ‘business’, not all,” he said.

Meanwhile, Matthews also emphasised the importance of investigating planning requirements before signing a contract, especially for commercial properties.

Buyers, she said, must establish whether the properties are zoned for their intended business activity and whether there are restrictive covenants or other conditions that could affect their use.

“I want you to have that information so that when you sign the contract, you’ll be fully aware of what you’re going to do,” Matthews said.

Additionally, Beckles cautioned against the assumption that purchasing property automatically guarantees a return on investment.

“You have to do it the right way, get the right advice,” he said, arguing that buyers must properly assess opportunities, rather than simply putting money into a property and expecting it to become profitable.

He also challenged the perception that professional assistance is unnecessary when purchasing real estate, pointing to the potential costs of overlooking important details.

For many people, Matthews added, property represents one of the largest financial investments they will make.

“You may spend a few extra dollars to get an attorney, to get a valuation report, to get a surveyor’s ID, but [it is worth it] when you think about what’s at stake, in terms of what you stand to lose potentially, [in case] something goes wrong … because something can go wrong,” she said.

The discussion also touched on properties occupied by squatters, with one contributor, a real estate consultant, noting that such transactions are not necessarily impossible, but depend largely on the buyer’s willingness to accept the associated risks.

The contributor described arrangements in which developers negotiated to purchase portions of larger properties without squatters, while allowing the original owners to retain the occupied sections.

The session also highlighted the importance of checking whether developers are registered with the Real Estate Board, and ensuring that construction and other necessary approvals are in place before proceeding with a purchase.

mickalia.kington@gleanerjm.com