Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley has called for the appointment of a political head to lead the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), arguing that the regional integration movement will make little progress without stronger leadership and a more consistent commitment from member states.

“Without a political head, CARICOM will not go any further,” Mottley declared as she argued that the current system of a rotating six-month chairmanship was not working.

Addressing the audience gathered at Sunday’s launch of former Governor General Sir Kenneth Hall’s Caribbean Integration: The Patterson Doctrine at The University of the West Indies, Mottley said CARICOM needed a leader capable of providing continuity, articulating the region’s interests and ensuring that decisions taken by member states were implemented.

She said the region’s lack of a unified voice was becoming increasingly consequential in a global environment in which power was taking precedence over international rules and institutions.

“We are being drawn into a world dominated by power and less by the rule of law. So who must speak for the Caribbean?” she asked.

Mottley pointed to CARICOM’s limited influence in international forums, noting that the regional body has observer rather than representative status at the United Nations General Assembly and that Caribbean leaders often have to meet on the fringes of major international gatherings.

“Without rules-based order, we, too, could become caught up in the struggle between power and rules,” she warned.

She argued that the appointment of a political head would not require member states to surrender their sovereignty but would, instead, allow them to pool aspects of it in areas where collective action could deliver greater benefits.

Mottley cited the European Union as an example of countries working together while retaining their individual identities and identified energy, health, and education as areas in which CARICOM members could deepen collaboration.

She also called for the regional body to become financially self-sustaining, arguing that continued reliance on contributions from member states was increasingly untenable as development assistance declined and export commitments narrowed.

Among the proposals she outlined was a 0.3 per cent tax on imports from the United States, along with a US$1 levy on cruise passengers and a US$2 tax on visitors staying longer in the region.

Mottley estimated that the measures could generate US$60 million from the import tax and another US$30 million from the passenger levies to support CARICOM’s operations.

She also argued that countries that collect duties on behalf of the regional body but fail to remit the money should face penalties. One option, she suggested, would be for the funds to be deposited in national central banks before being transferred to CARICOM.

Mottley said a more reliable funding arrangement, alongside stronger political leadership, was necessary if the region was to respond effectively to the challenges confronting it.

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