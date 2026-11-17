A pepper sauce recipe passed down through a family connection has grown into a thriving business for St Mary entrepreneur Errol Fyffe, whose Mom’s Houzz of Flavours brand is steadily gaining recognition and securing shelf space in supermarkets and shops across Jamaica.

The journey into entrepreneurship began when the mother of his brother-in-law, a trained cook, introduced him to her pepper sauce recipe.

“I always saw her making the sauce. She was always in the kitchen. One day, she said she heard that I loved to cook and invited me and my brother-in-law to learn how to make it,” Fyffe recalled, noting that he would often leave with a bottle of the sauce.

While the original recipe provided the foundation, he spent years refining the preparation process to create a product that reflected his own standards and taste.

Seven years ago, he began developing the idea into a business, although it was only fully established two years ago.

“I was trying and failing. I would take the sauce to friends, including chefs, and ask them to taste it and tell me what was missing. I kept experimenting until I got it right,” he said.

Today, the sauce is made using locally sourced ingredients, including peppers, onions, garlic and other seasonings purchased from farmers in St Mary.

For his brother-in-law’s mother, seeing people enjoy the product has been rewarding.

“It really tastes nice. Even when you have jerk chicken and put a little on it, it’s very good,” she said, adding that she enjoys sharing her culinary knowledge.

Meeting standards

Turning a homemade recipe into a formal food-processing operation came with challenges, particularly meeting regulatory requirements set by the Bureau of Standards Jamaica.

“I had a lot of plastic items, and they told me the business could not pass inspection. I had to purchase stainless-steel tables, forks, knives and other utensils. Even my sink had to be changed from plastic to stainless steel,” he explained.

Another major hurdle was securing a reliable water supply for the production facility in Saltrum, near Gayle, St Mary. To keep operations running, Fyffe invested in storage tanks and a water pump and regularly purchased additional water.

The expense created significant financial pressure while he was still building a customer base and trying to make the business sustainable.

Financing a dream

Having maintained a longstanding relationship with JN Bank, Fyffe applied for a small business loan when he realised additional financing was needed to meet regulatory requirements.

“The first thing I bought with the money was the water pump. After that, I purchased the tables and utensils needed for the factory. It was a great help because, without it, I would not be where I am today,” he said.

He said the financing was a turning point because it enabled him to move beyond small-scale production and work towards formalising the business.

“Without JN Bank Small Business Loans, I could not have done it. People in my community can see the improvements, and they can see my bottles on the shelves in shops and supermarkets,” said Fyffe, a former head boy of Tacky High School. Before entering food manufacturing, he also operated a car wash and a small bar.

Fyffe was among several entrepreneurs who shared their experiences during a business luncheon hosted by the JN Group as part of the St Mary leg of its Own Your Journey tour, which aims to strengthen engagement with entrepreneurs and customers while providing guidance and support to help them achieve their goals.

Today, interest in Mom’s Houzz of Flavours Pepper Sauce continues to grow. Fyffe makes it a habit to carry a bottle wherever he goes, introducing potential customers to the product and encouraging them to try it.

Maintaining quality remains a top priority.

“What makes it different is love. I make it with love and passion. I put everything into it. It is made with natural seasonings,” he said.

The business currently employs three people in addition to its owner. Although expanding the customer base remains a major goal, Fyffe says his long-term focus extends beyond business growth.

“My plan is to create a legacy for the people I leave behind, especially my young daughters. I want them to have something they can take over and live off, rather than just having a nine-to-five job,” he said.