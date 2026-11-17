The ability to swallow a sip of water or form a simple sentence is rarely given much thought, until illness takes those abilities away.

At the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI), Amanda Pringle works at the intersection of those everyday functions and the often extraordinary effort required to restore them. The speech-language pathologist works alongside specialists treating patients with complex swallowing and communication disorders. From intensive care units to medical wards, she helps people recovering from strokes, neurological conditions and critical illnesses that can compromise essential functions.

Her contribution extends beyond individual patient care. Working with the hospital’s ear, nose and throat (ENT), radiology and physiotherapy teams, Pringle is helping to advance specialised swellowing assessments and strengthen clinical pathways for speech-language pathology services. The work draws on years of training and experience in the United States, where she built a successful career before deciding to return to Jamaica.

Walking away from a life that is, by most measures, going exceptionally well requires a particular kind of conviction. For Pringle, that meant leaving behind a thriving career, financial security and opportunities for further advancement. Yet, she found herself confronting a question money could not answer: What was the value of all that knowledge if she could not use it to make a difference in Jamaica?

Growing up in Kingston, Pringle was adventurous and independent-minded, preferring practical experiences to conventional classroom learning. A visual learner, she sometimes struggled with textbook-heavy instruction but excelled when she could see how things worked. Her curiosity even led her to spend six years assisting zookeepers at Hope Zoo.

At 18, she left Jamaica to pursue tertiary education in the United States, first attending Broward College before transferring to Florida International University (FIU). Initially drawn to psychology, she later discovered speech-language pathology, a profession that combined her interest in human biology with hands-on clinical work.

The path was demanding. Pringle worked four jobs while completing a preparatory certificate programme before gaining admission to FIU’s competitive master’s programme. Financial pressures and the intensity of her studies almost forced her to abandon the pursuit. Instead, she persevered, graduating in 2022 before building a career in clinical and hospital settings and later establishing herself professionally in New York. It was there that she developed a particular interest in dysphagia, the medical term for swallowing difficulties.

Homecoming

Despite her success abroad, Jamaica remained firmly on her mind.

As a teenager, she remembered hearing a message encouraging young Jamaicans to venture overseas, acquire knowledge, and return home to contribute to national development. Years later, she found herself ready to do exactly that.

After returning to Jamaica and establishing a private practice, she applied for a position at the UHWI. Her interview panel included Medical Chief of Staff Dr Carl Bruce. She recalls his enthusiasm at the prospect of bringing a speech-language pathologist into the hospital’s clinical environment. That encouragement, along with the willingness of other specialists to explore how her expertise could contribute, created opportunities that extended far beyond private practice.

One interview question captured the apparent contradiction in her decision: why leave substantial earnings in the United States for Jamaica’s public healthcare system?

“It’s not about money for me. It never really has been,” she recalled responding.

Speech-language pathology is often associated with helping children overcome speech difficulties. In hospitals, however, its role can be far broader. Stroke survivors may need help regaining language skills, while patients recovering from neurological conditions or critical illness often require specialised support to swallow safely.

Asked where her profession fits within a multidisciplinary hospital team, Pringle’s answer was emphatic: “Everywhere. Every single one.”

Based in the UHWI’s Physiotherapy Department, she receives referrals from physicians and works across several clinical areas, including intensive care units. Her responsibilities also include educating families and healthcare professionals about swallowing disorders and rehabilitation. Consultations expected to last 20 minutes often extend to an hour as she explains treatment plans, discusses precautions, and helps relatives understand their role in recovery.

At the same time, she is working to establish stronger referral systems and expand awareness of specialised swallowing assessments.

“I feel like I’m building a car from scratch,” she said.

Importantly, she is not doing it alone.

Innovation

Swallowing depends on precise coordination between muscles, nerves and structures that protect the airway. When illness disrupts that process, even an ordinary meal can become dangerous.

At the UHWI, Pringle has been collaborating with ENT and radiology specialists to facilitate investigations that provide a clearer understanding of swallowing disorders.

One is Fibreoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES), which uses a small flexible scope passed through the nose to observe swallowing function. Another is the Videofluoroscopic Swallow Study (VFSS), which uses real-time X-ray imaging to examine how food and liquid move through the mouth and throat.

Both provide insights that go beyond conventional bedside assessments. ENT specialists have supported endoscopic examinations, while radiology’s imaging capabilities have enabled complementary investigations. Their collaboration has allowed Pringle to apply techniques acquired overseas while helping strengthen specialist care at the hospital.

Dedicated equipment, additional speech-language pathologists and formalised clinical procedures remain longer-term goals. Even so, the collaboration demonstrates how UHWI’s existing expertise can be used to expand services and improve patient care.

Recovery

For Pringle, the value of rehabilitation is ultimately measured not in clinical procedures but in the lives patients reclaim.

She recalls treating a 28-year-old stroke survivor determined to recover sufficiently to return to work and attend a professional trip to Washington, DC. Through therapy, persistence and family support, the young woman achieved both goals.

“Speech therapy is great and all, but you only see me once, twice a week for an hour. It’s who’s at home with you,” Pringle explained.

Another experience, during her years in the United States, left a similarly lasting impression. An elderly stroke survivor in his 90s was struggling to relearn some of the earliest speech sounds acquired in childhood: B, P and M. Watching him work to recover abilities mastered as an infant underscored the fragility of human function.

When she shared the experience with her mother, the response was a familiar Jamaican proverb: “Once a man, twice a child.”

Looking ahead, Pringle hopes to see more Jamaicans enter the profession, potentially through a local master’s programme developed in collaboration with The University of the West Indies. She also envisions expanded training opportunities and a more formally established specialist speech-language pathology service at the UHWI.

For now, she continues helping patients reclaim some of life’s most basic abilities, restoring not only speech and swallowing, but often a measure of independence and dignity as well.