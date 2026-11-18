Seven former employees of Private Power Operators Limited (PPO) are seeking damages over redundancy payments ordered by the Industrial Disputes Tribunal (IDT) a decade ago.

The IDT is a quasi-judicial body that enforces Jamaica’s labour laws.

The seven are among nine PPO workers who were made redundant in 2013. The IDT ruled in 2016 that they were “unjustifiably” dismissed and ordered the company to reinstate them within 21 days and pay them 52 weeks’ wages or, alternately, 130 weeks’ wages if they were not reinstated.

One of the nine former PPO employees has passed away, while another has opted to accept 130 weeks’ wages, the Union of Clerical, Administrative and Supervisory Employees (UCASE), which represents the workers, confirmed on Tuesday.

Over the past 10 years, PPO, which operates a slow-speed diesel power plant in Kingston, has lost challenges to the IDT ruling before the Supreme Court, the Court of Appeal and the United Kingdom-based Judicial Committee of the Privy Council.

Vincent Morrison, president of UCASE, explained that the lawsuit was filed in August after the former workers rejected redundancy payments offered by the company, which they claim were calculated based on their salaries in 2013, when they were made redundant.

“We are saying that not only should they factor in inflation, but we know those rates [salaries] have been adjusted, and so the workers should be paid at the current rates because the current rates are what is normally used,” he told The Gleaner on Tuesday.

Gavin Goffe, whose law firm Myers, Fletcher & Gordon represents PPO, confirmed on Tuesday that the redundancy payments to the former employees were calculated “based on the rate at the date of the [IDT] award”.

He also explained that “there was an agreement with their lawyer, Lord [Anthony] Gifford at the time, that dealt with all of this”.

He declined to divulge details of the agreement, but noted that Gifford was hired by the National Workers’ Union, which represented some of the former PPO workers at the time.

“Cheques have been issued for all of the workers and the union (UCASE) indicated that they were not accepting them, except for the one who came and accepted his,” said Goffe.

“The cheques are now stale.”

Leonard Green, whose law firm Green, Chen & Co filed the lawsuit on behalf of the former PPO employees, said the amount owed to his clients should attract interest or damages, especially since the company’s legal challenges resulted in the 10-year payment delay.

“So, the poor workers, who they hold up for seven or eight or nine years, … they want to give them the same money as if they were being paid several years ago, and that’s the grave injustice,” he said.

A 67-year-old man among the claimants described the prospects of another drawn-out legal battle as “very disheartening”.

The man, who asked that his name not be published, complained that justice for “people coming from certain backgrounds” in Jamaica appears to be elusive.

“We go through the whole justice system … and we were the ones always winning. But it look like we lose because, right now, fi we get justice, we have to go back again to the court and we don’t know when this a go come to an end,” he told The Gleaner.

livern.barrett@gleanerjm.com