The RJRGLEANER Communications Group is banking on a far-reaching integration of its operations, newsrooms, and commercial functions to reverse mounting losses and restore profitability, arguing that a unified business model is critical to its recovery.

Under the theme ‘One Group, One Way Forward’, management used Tuesday’s annual general meeting to outline a strategy focused on growing digital revenues, improving cash collections, maximising content value, and eliminating operational duplication.

Chairman Joseph M. Matalon warned, however, that weak advertising demand, competition from global digital platforms, and the widespread use of locally produced content without compensation continue to undermine the economics of the media industry.

The strategy comes against a backdrop of continued financial pressure. For the six months ended September 30, RJRGLEANER reported a net loss of $288.5 million, up from $260 million a year earlier, while revenue fell 13.4 per cent to $2.13 billion.

There were signs of improvement in the September quarter when the net loss narrowed to $23.8 million from $79.5 million a year earlier. Operating profit also returned to positive territory, suggesting that restructuring efforts are beginning to yield results.

Chief Financial Officer Karla Stephens-Hall said the recovery plan targets a 40 per cent increase in digital revenue, higher transmission income, improved content monetisation, and further operational savings. These are expected to come from newsroom integration, centralisation at the company’s Lyndhurst Road campus, and the North Beech printing and distribution joint venture.

Improving cash flow is another priority. Receivables stood at approximately $1.36 billion at September, prompting management to focus on reducing days sales outstanding (DSO) and accelerating collections. Executives believe that stronger working-capital management can release cash for operations and investment without depending entirely on an advertising recovery.

Matalon also called for stronger mechanisms to ensure that media companies are compensated when their content generates value for third parties. He argued that RJRGLEANER invests substantially in journalism, production, and transmission infrastructure, while cable operators, community broadcasters, and digital platforms benefit from its content without adequately contributing to production costs.

He pointed to retransmission fees in developed markets, which can account for as much as 40 per cent of broadcasters’ revenue, as a model Jamaica could consider. He also criticised global technology companies for capturing growing shares of advertising expenditure while investing little in local journalism and content production.

Meanwhile, Chief Operating Officer Shawnie Fitt outlined the group’s integration programme, which includes consolidating commercial operations, combining newsroom functions, reducing its radio footprint, outsourcing printing and distribution, and streamlining governance.

She said the integrated newsroom would allow content to be produced once and distributed across television, radio, print, and digital platforms without sacrificing the individual identities of the group’s brands.

Chief Commercial Officer Beverly Thompson said the company was also moving towards integrated advertising solutions, allowing clients to access campaigns across multiple platforms through a single commercial team.

Growth opportunities include streaming, podcasts, subscriptions, branded content, and diaspora-focused products, alongside efforts to better monetise an audience generating more than 150 million monthly views across the group’s platforms.

neville.graham@gleanerjm.com