The United Church in Jamaica and the Cayman Islands (UCJCI) has criticised the Government’s decision to abstain from a recent United Nations General Assembly vote calling for an end to the United States’ economic embargo against Cuba.

In a statement issued on Monday, the church said it was joining the Jamaica Baptist Union in expressing deep disappointment with Jamaica’s position, arguing that the embargo is unjust and should be removed.

The UCJCI said the decades-old economic restrictions have continued to burden the Cuban people, deepening suffering among children and the wider population.

It also reaffirmed its support for Cuba’s sovereignty and the right of its people to determine their own political direction and pursue development without external coercion.

The church argued that the principles of sovereignty and self-determination that Jamaica values for itself should be upheld equally for neighbouring countries, regardless of their size, economic strength or relationship with more powerful nations.

It said Jamaica’s abstention risked “comforting the powerful while withholding much-needed solidarity from a vulnerable neighbour”.

The church also pointed to Cuba’s longstanding relationship with Jamaica, highlighting its contributions to education and healthcare through scholarships, professional training and the service of Cuban healthcare workers and educators.

It acknowledged the Government’s stated preference for dialogue and constructive engagement to improve conditions in Cuba but argued that this did not prevent Jamaica from voting against the embargo.

“Pursuing dialogue is entirely consistent with a clear vote against the embargo,” the church said.

The UCJCI further argued that access to opportunities and the essentials of a dignified life should not be used as instruments of political pressure against the Cuban people.

The statement was issued by the church’s moderator, Reverend Dr Collin Cowan, who called on Jamaicans to demonstrate the courage and conviction required to advocate for an end to the embargo and the alleviation of suffering among the Cuban people.

The Government's decision to abstain from the October 28 vote marked a departure from Jamaica's longstanding support for resolutions calling for an end to the US embargo, which have been brought before the United Nations annually since 1992.

The resolution was supported by 130 countries, while 17 voted against it and 25 abstained.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.