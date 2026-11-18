More than 200 bags of weevil-infested rice, expired crackers, and missing inventory records have marred the ODPEM’s handling of Hurricane Melissa relief supplies, with auditors unable to verify whether donated food reached intended beneficiaries, a real-time audit has revealed.

The account was detailed in a 60-page report tabled in Parliament on Tuesday.

The audit, carried out by the Auditor General’s Department, assessed whether the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) and the Jamaica Constabulary Force transparently managed Hurricane Melissa relief resources.

Auditors inspecting Hurricane Melissa relief supplies, alongside Jamaica Defence Force members and officials from the ODPEM, noted insects on food at a warehouse managed by the agency despite a $450,000 fumigation exercise.

At the same time, missing stock records left months of donated goods unaccounted for.

The report said the ODPEM did not present store records showing the balance of goods in the warehouse to allow for a comparison with the physical count. This meant that auditors from the Pamela Monroe Ellis-led department were unable to compare the physical count with records of items received since November 2025 or with records of distributions made during the period under review.

WITHIN USABLE DATES

It said a physical inspection of the warehouse showed that except for 359 boxes of crackers, which had best-before dates from March 2026, all items were within their usable dates.

However, it said that during the physical verification, the presence of insects was observed on consumable items.

“We reviewed an email dated March 23, 2026, from the logistics manager formally notifying the administrator that ‘approximately 200 bags of rice at the facility were heavily infested with weevils. The email stated that the ‘infestation posed a significant risk to the integrity of the remaining stock and may result in further deterioration if not addressed promptly’.

“At our stock count, we noted 20,400 (204 bags containing 100 packs each) packs of rice. Rice, therefore, remained in storage about three months after the infestation was reported, which pointed to weaknesses in storage conditions and stock rotation and not only to the effectiveness of the fumigation treatment,” the auditor general’s report said.

As a result, fumigation services were procured and subsequently executed at the warehouse.

The report said the presence of insects on the consumable items during the June 2026 stock count raised concerns regarding the effectiveness and sustainability of the fumigation treatment carried out, noting that ODPEM should obtain an assessment of the suitability of the items for consumption.

The auditor general’s report said the issue of expired, obsolete, and damaged inventory was also raised in its 2024 performance audit of the ODPEM. It concluded that the ODPEM did not adhere to the first-in, first-out inventory methodology due to limited storage space and manpower shortages.

The report noted that obsolete and damaged items were stored among regular relief supplies; warehouse visits identified duplicated inventory coding, insufficient segregation between government and donated items, and transfer-related discrepancies; and items were stored in inappropriate conditions affected by mould growth, excessive humidity, water damage, and pests.

The performance audit report also noted that the ODPEM informed the auditor general in April 2024 that estimated losses of relief items amounted to $3.9 million, “indicating a recurring inventory management weakness rather than a matter confined to the Hurricane Melissa response”.

Auditors said in the absence of complete and verifiable records, reasonable assurance could not be obtained that donated consumables were properly received, accurately valued, fully accounted for, and distributed to the intended beneficiaries.

“The recurrence of similar inventory weaknesses previously reported in ODPEM’s 2024 performance audit increases the risk that relief supplies may continue to deteriorate, remain unaccounted for, or be unavailable for timely distribution unless corrective actions are fully implemented and monitored,” the report said.

The ODPEM, in response, conceded that the identified deficiencies arose, in part, from gaps in staff knowledge and understanding of the requirements prescribed under the applicable statutory and policy requirements, which affected the consistent application of the relevant procedures.

The agency said deficiencies would be addressed through targeted staff training, updated procedures, supervisory reviews, periodic stock checks, and adopting a first-in, first-out warehouse management strategy.

kimone.francis@gleanerjm.com