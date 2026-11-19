The Government is seeking to assuage public disquiet following Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness’ announcement that Cabinet had approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to explore the establishment of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure in Jamaica.

Speaking at Sunday’s Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) special delegates’ conference, Holness announced that the Government had approved an MOU with an undisclosed group of investors to explore the possibility of establishing AI infrastructure on the island.

Responding to questions during yesterday’s post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House, Information Minister Dr Dana Morris Dixon insisted that the MoU remained at the exploratory stage.

“What is very critical and what I want Jamaicans to know, is that this is just an MOU. We often get investors from all around the world indicating that they’re interested in Jamaica. What we have done is an MOU. The MOU is an exploratory MoU. But there are certain parameters around which this exploration will take place,” Morris Dixon asserted.

Among the major concerns surrounding AI infrastructure worldwide are its massive energy and water demands, financial sustainability, cybersecurity vulnerabilities and supply-chain bottlenecks.

“We have said as a Cabinet that it can have no impact on our water systems. We’ve also said as a Cabinet that it cannot be pulling from the [electrical] grid. So, as the exploration takes place, those are the parameters within which we will do the exploration.

“There is no investor coming. There is an MoU that is exploratory. There may be investors that come, some end up operating in Jamaica. Some explore and say, you know, maybe not at this time, maybe later. There are many things that can happen. There is no deal, there is no agreement, there are no details in terms of this is exactly what will happen. And the prime minister has also indicated that he will be giving more information as we have more info, and really rolling out the ideas that are being presented to Jamaica.”

The scope of the MOU has not been made public and, following Holness’ announcement, there has been widespread debate, with Jamaicans voicing concerns about the potential impact of AI infrastructure.

CONCERNS VALID

Speaking with The Gleaner, Morris Dixon acknowledged the validity of those concerns.

“I can understand the concerns, and I know, you know, there were some recent political events elsewhere in the world where some of this conversation would have been, and our Jamaicans are very, very in the know, and they watch international news, and so I can understand that concern, and that’s why today I would have said that this is really exploratory, very early. No agreement is being signed. All of the relevant parties will be consulted, communities would be, and so we’re nowhere near any infrastructure being in Jamaica at this time.”

Morris Dixon disclosed that stakeholders would be consulted as part of the exploratory discussions.

“As I said, the prime minister will be giving more details to the Cabinet. We’ll give you more details as things solidify and we’ll come to Jamaica with details so that discussions can take place appropriately. So, the AI task force was set up by Minister [Andrew] Wheatley, and they are looking broadly at policy around AI and AI infrastructure. And as you do the exploration, remember, it’s just an exploratory MoU. Someone has just come and said, ‘I want to do this in Jamaica’. And so, a part of the process is having the communication. So they have to give us, ‘Okay, what is this project that you want to do?’ So this is so early in the process, but it’s interesting that international investors are looking to Jamaica, but we have to be strong as a country, and we have to put in the guardrails and the parameters within which we will be exploring it, and we’ve been very clear on that,” Morris Dixon told The Gleaner.

The United States, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and China are among the leading players in global AI infrastructure.

karen.madden@gleanerjm.com