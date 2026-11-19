As the Combined Disabilities Association (CDA) marks 45 years of advocacy and empowerment, the organisation is appealing to corporate entities, philanthropists, and other well-thinking citizens to become patrons and partners in expanding opportunities for persons with disabilities.

Operating under the anniversary theme, ‘We Stand Stronger Together: Celebrating Years of Advocacy and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities’, the association is using the milestone to reflect on its contribution to Jamaica’s disability-rights movement while looking towards an expanded programme of advocacy, empowerment, and social support.

Established in June 1981 and legally registered in 1982, the CDA has spent more than four decades advancing the rights of persons with disabilities in Jamaica. Guided by a commitment to dignity, equality, and inclusion, it envisions a society in which persons with disabilities have full access to the opportunities available to all citizens.

Shavane J. Daley, coordinator at the CDA, said the organisation remained focused on ensuring that persons with disabilities have a voice, access to opportunities, and the support needed to participate fully in society.

“The work of the Combined Disabilities Association goes beyond advocating for persons with disabilities. It is about ensuring that they have a voice in decisions affecting their lives, access to opportunities, and the support necessary to participate fully in society,” Daley said.

The association’s work spans public education, policy advocacy, community outreach, training, and empowerment. It also collaborates with government agencies, private-sector organisations, civil-society groups, and international partners to address barriers affecting persons with disabilities.

Over the years, the CDA has contributed to national discussions on disability rights, including the development of Jamaica’s National Disability Policy and the passage of the Disabilities Act in 2014. It has also advocated for improved access to education, employment, healthcare, transportation, assistive devices, and economic opportunities, while pushing for legislative and policy reforms to strengthen accessibility and equal rights.

Through its programmes and partnerships, the organisation has undertaken initiatives in rehabilitation, HIV/AIDS awareness, disaster management, and electoral participation. Its electoral-inclusion work seeks to ensure that persons with disabilities can exercise their right to vote independently and with dignity.

Despite that progress, Daley acknowledged that significant challenges remained, particularly in securing the resources needed to sustain operations and expand services.

The CDA’s immediate priorities include funding for staffing, operational expenses, and suitable office accommodation. Additional support is needed to strengthen its Social Support Programme and expand outreach, particularly in rural communities where persons with disabilities often face greater challenges accessing assistance.

As it looks to the next chapter of its development, the organisation is seeking stronger partnerships with businesses, churches, community organisations, philanthropists, and individuals committed to disability inclusion.

The appeal takes on added urgency during the Christmas season, when financial pressures can be particularly acute for persons with disabilities living in vulnerable circumstances. For those who are unemployed or dependent on limited household incomes, purchasing groceries, meeting basic needs, and participating in festive activities can be difficult. Transportation and admission costs may also limit participation in community events.

To address some of these challenges, the CDA is seeking donations to provide food and household-care packages to approximately 350 persons with disabilities across at least eight parishes during Christmas 2026.

Beneficiaries will be identified through the association’s membership register and referrals from other disability organisations, with priority given to unemployed individuals and families experiencing financial hardship.

The association is also seeking support for its annual Christmas Social, which brings together between 170 and 200 persons with varying disabilities from Kingston and St Andrew, urban St Catherine, and Clarendon.

The event offers fellowship, entertainment, and social interaction through games, meals, talent showcases, and other activities. For many participants, it provides an important opportunity to connect with others and enjoy the festive season in an inclusive environment.

Daley is encouraging Jamaicans to recognise that meaningful inclusion extends beyond material assistance. It also requires creating spaces where persons with disabilities are welcomed, respected, and able to participate without unnecessary barriers.

“Persons with disabilities should not simply be invited to events as beneficiaries. They should be recognised as valued participants who have talents, abilities, and contributions to make. Inclusion means ensuring that everyone can participate with dignity,” he emphasised.

He is also urging event organisers, churches, businesses, and community groups to consider accessibility when planning Christmas activities. This includes wheelchair-accessible entrances, appropriate seating and restroom facilities, and suitable communication arrangements for persons who are deaf or hard of hearing.

As part of its 45th-anniversary appeal, the CDA is making a special call to Jamaican celebrities, entertainers, business leaders, and other influential personalities to become patrons of the organisation.

Daley believes that their involvement could strengthen the association’s visibility, attract additional corporate support, and encourage more Jamaicans to champion disability rights.

“We are inviting Jamaican celebrities and influential personalities to become patrons of the Combined Disabilities Association. Their support, visibility, and influence can help us reach more people, bring greater attention to disability rights, and encourage corporate Jamaica to invest in meaningful inclusion,” he said.

The association is welcoming both cash and in-kind donations, including groceries and household supplies, as well as financial support for its Christmas Social. Volunteers are also needed to assist with collecting, packaging, and distributing donations.

For Daley, the 45th anniversary is both a celebration of the organisation’s achievements and a call to action for the future.

“We want the next chapter of the CDA to be bigger and better. We want to reach more persons with disabilities, strengthen our programmes and build partnerships that create lasting opportunities. This cannot be achieved by the association alone; it requires a collective effort,” he said.

keisha.hill@gleanerjm.com