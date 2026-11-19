SEVERAL NEW pledges to the Adaptation Fund, to the tune of some US$50 million, were announced at COP31, in Antalya, Türkiye, including during the Fund’s high-level contributor dialogue.

Up to November 17, the pledges announced included:

• Spain: 25 million euros (27.8 million USD);

• Germany: 10 million euros (11.1 million USD);

• Ireland: 6 million euros (6.7 million USD);

• Brussels Region of Belgium: 2.9 million euros (3.2 million USD)

• Portugal: 1 million euros (1.1 million USD); and

• Estonia, a first-time AF contributor: 300,000 euros (334,000 USD).

The Adaptation Fund is the only dedicated adaptation fund open to all developing countries, providing exclusively grants. It is well known for having pioneered direct access financing to countries for programme and project implementation; and supports locally led adaptation and innovation in resilience projects.

Operating under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, the Fund contributes to the global goal to at least triple adaptation finance by 2035.

The contributions so far have been welcomed by the Fund, against the background of the “urgent demand” for adaptation financing, which continues to rise and with global warming on track to overshoot 1.5 degrees Celsius threshold.

That 1.5 overshoot means that, at least temporarily, countries, and in particular vulnerable developing countries, are likely to face a heightened risks associated with impacts such as increased temperatures, including extreme weather events, sea level rise and coastal erosion.

Meanwhile, the Adaptation Fund has an active project pipeline that has reached a record of nearly $2.4 billion. Countries have further appealed for the Adaptation Fund to exclusively serve the Paris Agreement, with the transition agreed at COP31.

“Adaptation action we take now saves lives, protects development gains, and helps limit losses and damages. In this age of overshoot, investing in effective adaptation and resilience has never been more urgent, and there has never been a smarter investment for the future,” noted Ali Daud Mohamed, chair of the Adaptation Fund Board in a November 17 release from the Fund.

“We thank the contributors who stepped forward today, and we invite others to join them as we work toward our 2026–2029 target of mobilising at least US$1.2 billion. Additionally, we underscore the urgency of the Fund’s transition to the Paris Agreement at COP31. Transition to the Paris Agreement will allow the Fund to enhance and diversify our resources, including by receiving a 5 per cent share of proceeds from carbon credits,” he added.