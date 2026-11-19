Western Bureau:

A five-year wait to secure land for a manufacturing facility, months of delays in receiving equipment and difficulties navigating government approval processes are among the challenges faced by three women who left established careers overseas to build businesses in Jamaica.

The entrepreneurs shared their experiences during a panel discussion on Tuesday titled Women in Business at the annual Throp-X Investment Conference in Negril, Westmoreland, where they discussed the realities of investing and operating businesses locally.

The Throp-X conference is designed for individuals looking to invest or relocate to the island.

Nayana Williams, founder and chief executive officer of Lifespan Spring Water, said it took five years for the company to secure the land needed to establish a factory at its water source.

Williams said the company initially leased land from the wrong person before identifying a suitable spring on property originally owned by the Government. In the meantime, it had to transport water to a reconstructed facility while awaiting approval to establish its factory at the source.

“It took us five years to get that piece of land,” she said.

She said the process involved the ministries responsible for land and agriculture, with applications requiring several checks and approvals. It also meant making frequent visits to the National Land Agency, where she sometimes waited hours to speak with someone.

Although she could not recall the additional costs incurred, Williams said operating under the alternative arrangement was more expensive.

Established in 2005, Lifespan Spring Water has grown from three employees to more than 150. Williams advised prospective entrepreneurs to conduct thorough checks before investing and ensure they have sufficient capital to manage potential setbacks.

Sydney Watson, founder of Syd’s on the Rocks, also highlighted the challenges of establishing a business, particularly delays in receiving furniture and equipment for her restaurant.

Watson, who returned to Jamaica in 2023 after working in finance and consulting, said registering the company was relatively straightforward with the assistance of her accountant. However, she waited about a month to open a business bank account and approximately six months for a shipment she had been told would arrive within two months.

“I waited about six months when I was told it would be no more than two months,” she said.

The restaurant opened just two weeks before Hurricane Melissa, disrupting its early operations. Watson said a partnership with World Central Kitchen helped sustain the business for several months before it reopened to the public. It now employs 20 people.

She encouraged entrepreneurs to use social media and networking platforms to share information and learn from one another.

“I believe group chats and Facebook platforms help tremendously. People who are willing to share information and the mistakes they’ve made - that’s gold,” she said.

Ronice Harrison, founder and chief technology officer of Digitize Jamaica, said that while some government services had become easier to access through digitisation, more needed to be done to reduce bureaucracy.

“Too many government processes still require unnecessary paperwork, physical visits, and long waiting periods,” she said, calling for business registration, tax compliance, licensing and permit applications to be made accessible through connected digital platforms.

Harrison argued that digitisation should go beyond simply putting forms online, with government agencies needing interconnected systems to make services faster and more efficient.

The discussion also explored opportunities in tourism, manufacturing and technology, with the panellists calling for greater local participation in the tourism economy and investment in areas that could benefit Jamaican businesses.

Harrison identified services beyond traditional hotel offerings as an opportunity for local entrepreneurs, including transportation, food and grocery delivery, entertainment and concierge services.

“A tourist should be able to arrive in Jamaica and easily discover, book, and pay for services offered by Jamaican businesses, just as conveniently as they would anywhere else in the world,” she said.

She also called for stronger partnerships between hotels, villa operators and local businesses, arguing that more tourism spending should circulate within the local economy.

Watson identified the digital nomad market as another area of potential growth, saying Jamaica needed reliable internet, convenient transportation and activities to attract visitors who wanted to work remotely while staying on the island.

“I find even in the Airbnb space people come here and they want to stay here for a while, they want to work here, because they have so many people who have remote jobs,” she said.

“But they need proper wi-fi, they need the ability to move around freely, they need access to activities that will stimulate them. That could be as simple as a workout class.”

She said improving those facilities could attract more remote workers who earn overseas while spending locally, while also giving them opportunities to experience Jamaican culture beyond their accommodation.

mickalia.kington@gleanerjm.com