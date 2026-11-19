WESTERN BUREAU:

Montego Bay Mayor Richard Vernon has instructed councillors of the St James Municipal Corporation (StJMC) to document all complaints from constituents about downed electrical wires and light poles following Hurricane Melissa, to strengthen the corporation’s evidence when it takes legal action against the Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) over its failure to address the concerns.

Speaking at a recent monthly meeting of the StJMC, which he chairs, Vernon said the corporation had previously served notice on the JPS and telecommunications companies to address fallen wires and poles damaged during the passage of the Category 5 hurricane last year.

“JPS has a way of diverting the concern from themselves to the other companies by saying it is not their wires, posts, or cables. We also served notice to these companies, and we have not yet followed up on it, but I spoke with the StJMC’s chief executive officer recently, and I am sure she will re-engage the process and speak to the lawyer, and we will take it from there,” said Vernon.

“I would suggest, at this point in time, that if you are getting these complaints or you have these situations in your respective divisions, document them, because this will be part of our evidence once we take them to court,” he added.

Vernon was responding to concerns raised by Anthony Swaby, councillor for the Maroon Town division, who said fallen utility wires and light poles in his division posed potential hazards to residents, particularly schoolchildren.

“The JPS utility wires from Hurricane Melissa are becoming an eyesore for our community, and we have experienced wires tangling in the bushes. Persons complain to me that the wires are discontinued [no longer working], but are still in the persons’ yards,” said Swaby. “I think it is far too long that we have been waiting for some action, in terms of them collecting those wires, the old light poles, and posts that are still leaning.”

Last month, the StJMC threatened legal action against telecommunications companies that failed to act swiftly to clear public spaces in St James of fallen lines displaced by the hurricane.

At the time, it was disclosed that despite several warnings from the corporation for the companies to remove the fallen wires, little action had been taken.

In a Sunday Gleaner report published on March 29, five months after Hurricane Melissa ravaged Jamaica, Dramaine Jones, western regional operations manager for the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA), said his agency’s waste management operations were being impeded by loose wires.

christopher.thomas@gleanerjm.com