Nine people, including a woman, are in police custody following the recovery of some 120 stolen goats during an operation in Rhymesbury, Clarendon, on Tuesday.

The police say the operation has uncovered signs of a wider praedial larceny network in the area.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Pilmar Powell, commander of the Agricultural Protection Branch (APB) in Area 3, told The Gleaner that investigators are pursuing leads across several communities as they seek to recover the remaining animals, and identify others suspected of involvement.

Among the recovered livestock are goats as young as three days old, Powell disclosed.

She said investigators launched the operation shortly after receiving reports of the theft on Monday night. Supported by members of the Clarendon Police division, the operation resumed at 4:00 am on Tuesday, taking officers into several communities, including Gravel Hill and Rhymesbury, where the animals were recovered.

Powell said the investigation had so far pointed to several locations within the Rhymesbury district, suggesting that the theft may extend beyond a single incident.

"Even though this investigation is ongoing, we shall not relent," she said, pledging that the police would continue their efforts until all the animals were recovered, and those responsible apprehended and brought before the courts.

The senior officer said the theft of livestock was particularly concerning during the yuletide season, when demand for meat increases, describing the activity as an organised criminal enterprise with possible transnational links.

"It is an organised crime and we are seeing traces of transnational organised crime as well," Powell said.

She explained that the demand for livestock extended beyond individual consumers, with orders reportedly coming from butchers, meat shops, restaurants and people hosting parties during the Christmas season.

"Persons will put in their demands for meat. We are talking about butchers, we are talking about meat shops, we are talking about restaurants, we are even speaking of persons keeping parties during this time, so the orders are out for cows, goats and pigs," she added.

Meanwhile, sub-officer in charge of the Area 3 APB, Inspector Desroy Holness, said investigations stemming from the goat recovery had led police to another suspected livestock-related offence involving a "valuable ram".

Holness said a suspect was intercepted while transporting the animal, which investigators subsequently traced to a property. The animal, he identified as a South African boer, is estimated to be worth more than $200,000 but was reportedly purchased for $70,000.

He said investigators found no documentation to support the transaction, noting that a Form C receipt, commonly referred to as a Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) receipt, should have been provided.

Several goat ears were also reportedly found in the suspect's vehicle, adding to concerns about the suspected criminal network and the movement of stolen livestock.

Holness said investigators were examining possible breaches of Section 36 of the Agricultural Produce Act of 2023 as they pursued the investigation.

Against this background, Powell urged farmers to strengthen security around their livestock, including constructing secure pens, providing feed for their animals rather than allowing them to roam unattended, and installing closed-circuit television cameras where possible.

She also encouraged farmers to participate in farm watch and neighbourhood watch meetings, and urged anyone with information about livestock theft to contact the APB at 876-579-6636 or the police at 119.

Powell said the operation forms part of a special police initiative targeting criminal activity during the Christmas season.

- Olivia Brown

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.