Jamaica Reach To Recovery (JR2R) has exceeded its $30 million fundraising target from the 2026 Pink Run, committing $15 million of the funds raised towards the Jamaica Cancer Society’s (JCS) procurement of a new mammography machine.

The commitment comes as JR2R reinforces the importance of sustained action in the fight against breast cancer, emphasising that awareness, screening, and support for women affected by the disease must remain priorities throughout the year, beyond Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

Sandra Samuels, president of JR2R and a breast cancer survivor, expressed gratitude to everyone who donated to and supported the Pink Run, helping to turn the commitment into action. The contribution is expected to strengthen the JCS’s capacity to provide mammography screening and improve access to early detection services.

Roshane Reid-Koomson, executive director of the JCS, welcomed the commitment, noting that increased access to mammography services is critical to strengthening breast cancer screening in Jamaica.

“Promise made, promise kept. This year, as our mammography machine was nearing the end of its useful life, Sandra Samuels held my hand, looked me in the eyes, and said, ‘We are going to help you get a machine.’ I felt the sincerity of her words, and I believed her. No one understands the challenges of this journey better than those who have experienced it firsthand. On behalf of the JCS’ board of directors, management, staff, and the women of Jamaica who utilise our services, I extend our heartfelt thanks to JR2R for its generous donation,” Reid Koomson said, noting that it is the largest single contribution received towards the campaign to date and brings the group much closer to our goal.

The JCS has raised $23,498,000 so far. Based on quotations received, the remaining funding gap is between $9,502,000 and $15,502,000, she disclosed.

The achievement follows the staging of the 2026 JR2R Pink Run on Sunday, October 25, under the theme ‘Miles and Miles of Hope’. The event recorded 17,424 registrations, the highest in the run’s history.

“While October provides an important opportunity to bring attention to breast cancer, the reality is that the disease does not take a break when the month ends. Neither can our efforts to support women, promote early detection, and improve access to screening and treatment,” Reid-Koomson added.