Joel Tulloch (second left), Jamaican medical student who fled the war in Ukraine, hugs his mother, Kelly-Ann Tulloch (centre) after received his doctorate. They are joined in celebration by (from left) Danielle Hyde, registrar of the Caribbean School of Medical Sciences, Jamaica (CSMSJ); Dr Neville Graham, founder and chief finance and development officer of CSMSJ; and Joel’s father, Nicholas Tulloch, during the 15th Caribbean School of Medical Sciences of Jamaica, graduation ceremony for eight recipients of the Doctor of Medicine and 20 of the Associate of Science in Natural and Applied Sciences at the Shortwood Teachers’ College in St Andrew on Sunday. Photo - Rudolph Brown/Photographer