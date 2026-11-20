Unauthorised individuals who provide immigration advice or submit false information on behalf of visa and citizenship applicants could face hefty fines and, in some cases, criminal investigation under new rules introduced by the Canadian government.

The penalties might also apply to offenders operating outside Canada, including Jamaica.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) said the new measures, contained in the Regulations Amending the Citizenship Regulations (Administrative Penalties and Consequences), are intended to protect applicants from fraud and misconduct by paid immigration representatives and advisers.

Under the new rules, individuals who provide paid immigration or citizenship advice without authorisation can be fined up to CDN$5,000. Representatives who knowingly submit false or misleading information, or help clients do so, can face penalties of up to CDN$15,000 per violation.

Additional penalties might be imposed where applications are approved on the basis of false information. Repeat offenders might face cumulative fines of up to CDN$1.5 million.

The measures apply to licensed immigration consultants, lawyers and other authorised representatives, as well as unlicensed individuals who charge for immigration services.

The rules also allow penalties against representatives who fail to provide documents required during an inspection.

Canada remains a popular destination for Jamaicans seeking educational and economic opportunities. However, the Economic and Social Survey Jamaica (ESSJ) 2025 reported that the United States remained the leading destination for Jamaican migrants, followed by Canada and the United Kingdom. In 2025, 2,980 migrants were granted permanent resident status in Canada, a 19.8-per-cent decline from 2024.

Move welcomed

Immigration experts say strong demand for overseas opportunities has fuelled a market for recruiters and self-styled advisers offering visa assistance, often with unrealistic promises to vulnerable applicants.

The tougher penalties have been welcomed by immigration consultants and lawyers in the Jamaican diaspora, who say immigration fraud remains a significant problem.

Nadine Mahabeer, a licensed immigration consultant in Canada, said the measures could help authorities tackle so-called “ghost consultants”.

“They are unauthorised persons who operate in the space and, when problems arise, there is often no way for immigration authorities to go after them,” she said. “It is good to know they are now looking at persons operating outside Canada.”

Mahabeer said ghost consultants often rely on fake job offers, fraudulent documents and false promises.

“In some cases, they submit fraudulent documents with an application. When these are detected, the applicant can be deemed inadmissible and face a five-year ban from entering Canada,” she said.

She noted that victims often struggle to salvage their situation because immigration authorities ultimately hold applicants responsible for documents submitted in their names.

“In many cases, it is false or incorrect information, but the authorities will say, ‘You signed the documents. You should know what was being submitted on your behalf.’”

Job-placement scams, she added, are another area of concern.

“There are cases in which people are charged as much as CDN$30,000 for job placements, and when the fraud is uncovered, applicants lose everything.”

She also cited refugee claims as an area vulnerable to abuse, alleging that some representatives encourage applications despite knowing their clients have little chance of success.

Mahabeer urged prospective migrants to verify the credentials of anyone offering immigration services.

“In order for someone to assist with an application, they must be an immigration lawyer or a licensed immigration consultant.”

Applicants can verify whether a consultant is licensed at https://college-ic.ca/protecting-the-public/find-an-immigration-consultant.

Jamaican authorities back measures

In a statement responding to The Gleaner’s queries, Jamaica’s Ministry of Labour and Social Security said it was aware of Canada’s new penalties for unauthorised and fraudulent immigration representatives, announced on October 28, and supported the measures as a means of protecting applicants from fraud.

The ministry said no local agencies or individuals had so far been identified as being in breach.

It also announced that it and the Canadian High Commission would launch a joint anti-fraud campaign next week to promote safe, transparent pathways for overseas employment. Prospective workers were urged to verify recruitment arrangements and seek guidance from the authorities before making payments or sharing personal information.

The issue was highlighted recently by Donovan Williams, minister of state in the ministry, during a town hall meeting marking World Day Against Human Trafficking in August.

Williams reported that, as of July, Jamaica had 85 licensed private employment agencies, including 69 authorised to place workers overseas and 16 licensed for local placements.

The ministry also reported identifying and flagging 47 illegal online operators up to June this year, with a further 16 identified in July.

According to the report on Williams’ address, members of the public were urged to scrutinise recruitment offers, particularly where employers request unexplained processing fees, payments to personal bank accounts, or sensitive personal information through unofficial channels.

Penalties beyond Canada

IRCC said it can impose monetary penalties on individuals operating outside Canada who violate immigration laws.

“IRCC can issue monetary penalties to people outside Canada who are found to have committed a violation,” the department said. “IRCC will also follow up on unpaid penalties and may refer outstanding amounts to collection agencies, where appropriate.”

The new administrative monetary penalty (AMP) system is intended to provide a faster enforcement mechanism, allowing authorities to issue administrative fines without relying solely on lengthy criminal proceedings. Individuals who believe they have been unfairly penalised will have avenues for review and appeal, IRCC said.

The department also plans to publish the names, business details and violations of individuals found liable under the system once review processes have been completed.

Criminal investigations under Canada’s Immigration and Refugee Protection Act are primarily led by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), while local police agencies generally handle criminal fraud matters.

While declining to disclose the number of cases or comment on any investigations involving Jamaica-based operators, IRCC said enforcement figures fluctuate as cases are opened, assessed and closed.

Government figures show IRCC reviewed an average of 9,000 suspected immigration fraud cases each month in 2024. Thousands of applications were refused and tens of thousands of bad-faith actors were barred from entering Canada.

The CBSA also reported that between April 1, 2025, and March 31, 2026, it opened 161 criminal investigations into suspected offences under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.

US-based attorney Dahlia Walker-Huntington, who practises family and immigration law, commented that in her experience, victims often fail to report misconduct.

“Victims rarely come forward, and this is what perpetrators rely on. It is amazing to me that our people would rather go to John Brown than a licensed attorney to handle something as life-changing as immigration.”

She acknowledged, however, that some licensed lawyers have also engaged in unethical practices.

“There have been licensed attorneys who have acted as fixers and filed applications for which clients were not eligible, the most common being protection under the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA).”

Walker-Huntington said social media had expanded opportunities for immigration fraud.

“Social media is filled with non-lawyers and lawyers advertising to undocumented people and those outside the US seeking to migrate. It is a very vulnerable space. There are non-lawyers impersonating lawyers and conducting fake hearings. Many of the people who have been burned remain under the radar.”

She hopes Canada’s tougher approach will deter fraudulent operators and offer greater protection to vulnerable applicants.

Asked whether there was any grey area that could allow for genuine mistakes by lawyers, Walker-Huntington was unequivocal.

“There are no grey areas for licensed US attorneys. You present all the options, lay everything on the table and make no guarantees. But often clients don’t want to hear what you’re telling them.”

She added that many people mistakenly view legitimate legal services as unaffordable.

“There is also a perception that lawyers are expensive and that village lawyers will save you money. Sadly, many times they end up costing far more than if you had consulted a lawyer in the first place. And sometimes no amount of money can undo the damage. No fix.”

glenda.anderson@gleanerjm.com

How to verify a Canadian immigration representative

The Canadian government advises applicants not to pay anyone for immigration advice unless that person is legally authorised to provide it.

Under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act, only three categories of paid representatives may offer immigration advice:

Immigration consultants

• Must be licensed by the College of Immigration and Citizenship Consultants (CICC).

• Verify credentials through the CICC Public Register at college-ic.ca.

• Search for the person’s name or company.

• If the consultant is not listed as active, they cannot legally charge fees for immigration advice.

Lawyers

• Must be members in good standing of a Canadian law society.

• Ask for their province and bar number, then verify their status through the relevant provincial law society.

Quebec notaries

• May provide immigration services only in Quebec.

• Must be members of the Chambre des notaires du Québec.

Red Flags Identified by IRCC

Avoid representatives who:

• Guarantee a visa, job offer or permanent residency.

• Ask you to sign blank forms.

• Do not provide a written contract or receipts.

• Tell you not to worry about your IRCC account because they will handle everything.

• Encourage you to submit false information or fake documents.

• Charge for immigration services despite not being listed on the CICC register.

New Penalties

Since October 28, 2026:

• Unauthorised immigration advice can attract fines of up to C$5,000.

• Submitting false or misleading information can result in fines of up to C$15,000 per violation.

• Penalties may be imposed even on individuals operating outside Canada.

• Names of violators are expected to be published on a public registry beginning in 2027.

Individuals who believe they have been defrauded by an unauthorized representative or who suspect false documents have been submitted on their behalf can file complaints with both IRCC and the CICC.