Jamaica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Men’s Day today, November 19, with a renewed call for men to prioritise their physical and mental health and break down cultural barriers that discourage them from seeking medical attention.

The observance is being held under the local theme, ‘Building Tomorrow Together: Empowering Every Man, Engaging Every Jamaican’.

The main activity is the Blue Stop: Men’s Health and Wellness Fair, which will be held at the National Arena in Kingston from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm, with more than 48 service providers expected to participate.

The fair will offer men and boys access to free health screenings, information and other services aimed at supporting their overall development.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange, who announced the plans in a statement to the House of Representatives on Tuesday, said the initiative was intended to encourage men to take greater responsibility for their health.

Grange said many men avoid medical examinations because they fear being perceived as weak or unmanly for expressing anxiety about seeking medical attention.

“Many men… don’t think it’s manly enough that you express that you’re afraid to go to the doctor. So, they will stay there and they will have issues and they won’t go get their checks,” she said.

She noted that generations of men have been conditioned to believe that seeking medical attention is a sign of weakness and that they should endure their challenges in silence.

“We must change this culture. Our men must understand that taking care of their health is an act of responsibility, not weakness,” Grange said.

She urged men to undergo regular medical examinations, pursue early detection and treatment of illnesses, adopt healthier eating habits and engage in physical activity.

Particular attention, she said, must be paid to prostate cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes and hypertension, which affect the quality and longevity of men's lives.

Grange also highlighted the importance of addressing men's mental health, calling for an environment in which they can acknowledge emotional struggles and seek professional support without fear of ridicule or discrimination.

“A man should be able to seek counselling, discuss depression, acknowledge anxiety, and ask for help without being told to simply ‘toughen up’,” she said.

The minister stressed that society must dismantle harmful stereotypes that prevent men from accessing the support they need.

“There is strength in seeking help. There is courage in confronting one’s challenges, and there is wisdom in recognising that none of us is expected to face life’s difficulties alone,” she maintained.

Grange said Thursday's health fair would provide an opportunity to promote preventive healthcare and encourage men to become more proactive in monitoring and managing their health.

She also invited Members of Parliament to attend and lead by example, assuring them that privacy would be provided during the screenings.

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