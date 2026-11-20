After two decades of negotiations, Jamaica and the United States have signed a landmark Customs Mutual Assistance Agreement (CMAA) to strengthen cooperation against firearms trafficking, narcotics smuggling, and other Customs-related offences through information sharing and investigative support.

The agreement, signed on Thursday, establishes a formal framework for cooperation between the Jamaica Customs Agency and US Customs and Border Protection. Officials say it will strengthen efforts to intercept illicit shipments, verify cargo movements and combat criminal activity linked to international trade.

The signing brings to a close a negotiating process that spanned more than two decades.

"This has taken 21 years to sign, but better late than never," said Juan Pablo Segura, the US Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, describing the agreement as an important step in deepening security cooperation between Kingston and Washington.

Segura said the CMAA would strengthen the ability of both countries to combat firearms trafficking, narcotics smuggling and other customs offences that threaten regional security.

"Security creates stability, and stability creates economic prosperity," he said.

He noted that the agreement received renewed momentum following US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit to Jamaica in 2025, when Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening security cooperation and concluding the negotiations.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Kamina Johnson Smith described the signing as a significant milestone in the relationship between Jamaica and its largest trading partner.

With bilateral trade valued at more than US$3 billion, she said stronger customs cooperation would support both economic activity and security objectives.

"Strong customs cooperation means more secure ports, and more secure ports means more trade, and more trade means more growth," Johnson Smith said.

She also paid tribute to the officials and negotiators on both sides whose efforts over many years brought the agreement to fruition.

Finance and Public Service Minister Fayval Williams framed the agreement as a practical investment in Jamaica's future, linking it directly to efforts to stem the flow of illegal guns and drugs into the country.

"This afternoon, we sign an agreement that helps keep the guns and drugs that threaten those same young people out of our country," Williams said. "One builds the spaces where youth can thrive; the other helps make them safe. Both are investments in the future."

Williams noted that the CMAA is Jamaica's first customs mutual assistance agreement and that it was concluded with the country's largest trading partner. The United States accounts for nearly half of Jamaica's imports by value and receives more than half of the island's exports by volume.

She said the agreement would enable customs authorities to exchange intelligence, verify declarations, identify suspicious shipments and collaborate more effectively in investigations.

Beyond information sharing, Williams highlighted the agreement's enforcement provisions.

Under the CMAA, customs administrations will be able to provide evidence for use in each other's courts, while authorities may pursue the freezing and forfeiture of assets linked to customs offences. The agreement also strengthens cooperation in identifying suspicious persons and shipments connected to customs violations.

"The two administrations can freeze and forfeit property linked to customs offenses, so that crime does not pay," Williams said.

The agreement ultimately represents more than a new channel for information sharing, Williams said. It provides Jamaica with another weapon in the fight against organised crime, allowing authorities to target not only illegal guns and contraband entering the island, but also the assets and profits that sustain criminal networks.

neville.graham@gleanerjm.com