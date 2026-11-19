A 59-year-old man was fatally shot by the police after allegedly breaking into a police office and attacking an officer with a knife in downtown Kingston early Wednesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Boston Lenworth Tibby of Fearon Place, Waterford, St Catherine.

The incident occurred about 2:15 am on November 18 at the Kingston Central Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) office, where two police officers were on duty.

According to police reports, a constable heard unusual sounds coming from the reception area and went to investigate. He was reportedly confronted by Tibby, who was armed with a knife.

The constable immediately alerted his colleague, a corporal, who responded to the disturbance.

Tibby reportedly lunged at the corporal with the knife, prompting the officer to draw his service pistol and open fire.

Despite being shot, Tibby reportedly forced his way through a door into a restricted section of the building. The corporal pursued him, but the man allegedly launched a second attack with the knife.

The officer fired again, bringing the confrontation to an end.

Tibby was subsequently taken to the Kingston Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) is investigating the incident.

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