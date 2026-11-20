Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness has signalled an impending overhaul of the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) after the uncovering of major administrative and operational gaps in the agency’s Hurricane Melissa relief response.

“We will move swiftly to address the issues at ODPEM, including the staffing issues, and appoint permanent leadership and restructure it, but ODPEM may not be ODPEM at the end of it because it needs to be re-missioned,” said Holness, who was speaking at the opening of the Trelawny Infirmary, which was damaged by the monster storm in October 2025.

“Right now, it is not just the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management. We really now need to start to think that the only way to be prepared for a disaster and to reduce the risk of damage in a disaster is to build resilience. So this really should become the National Resilience Authority. That’s what it really should become,” the prime minister added.

His comments follow tabling in Parliament of a 60-page report by Auditor General Pamela Monroe Ellis, which details widespread breakdowns in financial oversight, record-keeping, and inventory management.

The report acknowledged the extreme pressures of responding to the Category 5 storm but concluded that the agency failed to maintain basic controls to prove that humanitarian aid reached intended beneficiaries.

Holness welcomed the auditor general’s findings, stating that the report removed any doubt surrounding longstanding industrial relations issues at the agency and cleared the way for his administration to swiftly execute pre-existing restructuring plans.

AWARE OF INSTITUTIONAL WEAKNESSES

He said institutional changes had not taken place at the agency because new leadership was brought in, but the same challenges persisted. Commander Alvin Gayle was seconded from the Jamaica Defence Force and appointed to serve as director general at the ODPEM shortly after the hurricane.

“ … We always knew that there were these issues there because of the institutional weaknesses that we identified. So we are well advanced in what we need to do to restructure ODPEM, and those things will probably move with a little bit more speed now, particularly the staffing issues. I think the country now realises that we can’t fool around with that, that whatever staffing issues or claims that anyone would have, that cannot rise above the national good,” the prime minister said.

Further, he said a rethink of the position and remuneration scale within which the ODPEM falls is necessary, arguing that this would attract “who can actually do the job”.

Holness said this has been a challenge throughout the public sector, where it is believed that critical positions can be filled with “cheap” salaries.

“We have been trying to find people of the highest calibre to put there, and people say, ‘Well, you know, I could go elsewhere and earn much more’. So we have to start to, as a nation, understand what is the cost of good strategic management … . I think that adjustment is necessary in how we as Jamaicans look at things because that’s an important part of accountability,” the prime minister said.

He said the auditor general’s assessment of the ODPEM reinforces a study the Government commissioned on the agency over a year ago.

“It gives us the basis now on which to just deal with the organisation,” he said.

Holness said his job as leader of the executive is to look at public bodies and how they function in a detailed way.

“And I look at public bodies like a doctor, how a doctor would look at a patient. And there are some public bodies that are just not functioning well. They have reached sometimes their sunset, meaning that the mission that they were originally established for, they are no longer fulfilling it,” he said.

He noted that while some public bodies performed well, others have lost motivation or relevance, merely ticking boxes or failing to fulfil their mandates rather than meaningfully contributing.

“The purpose of the executive is to go and weed out, change, shut down, close, re-establish those that are not contributing because those that are not contributing, they draw on the Budget. You pay them, and you don’t get any value,” the prime minister said.

kimone.francis@gleanerjm.com