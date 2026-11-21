Kingston’s culinary scene is preparing for a generous helping of spice, flavour and entertainment as the Kingston Curry Festival returns to Devon House tomorrow, November 22.

The event will bring together food-lovers, families and visitors for a day of culinary exploration, with vendors serving both traditional favourites and inventive curry-inspired creations. Alongside staples such as curried goat and curried chicken, patrons will be able to sample dishes featuring curried lobster, crab, shrimp and even mango.

Food may be the main draw, but organisers are also promising a lively entertainment package. Comedian Ity will serve as master of ceremonies, while John Mark Wiggan and Rhoda Isabella headline the musical line-up. Prince Saj and other performers will also take the stage throughout the day.

Set against the backdrop of one of Kingston’s best-known heritage sites, the festival aims to combine food, music and culture in a family-friendly atmosphere.

According to Leighton Davis, managing director of Project2Project Consultants and the event’s chief organiser, the festival is designed to celebrate curry’s versatility while creating opportunities for chefs, restaurants and food entrepreneurs to showcase their creativity.

“Curry is deeply embedded in Jamaican food culture. It is a staple in our kitchens, and most households have their own favourite curry dishes. What we want to do with this festival is take that familiar ingredient and demonstrate just how versatile it can be. We are bringing together some of the best culinary talents to create dishes that celebrate tradition while introducing patrons to exciting new interpretations of curry,” Davis said.

While curried goat and curried chicken remain staples of Jamaican cuisine, organisers hope patrons will be willing to venture beyond the familiar.

“People are accustomed to enjoying curry in certain ways, but there is so much more that can be done with it ... The possibilities are endless. We want patrons to come with an open mind, explore the different offerings and appreciate the creativity that goes into transforming everyday ingredients into extraordinary dishes,” Davis added.

He said the festival is intended to appeal to more than food enthusiasts, offering patrons an opportunity to socialise, discover new experiences and enjoy Jamaican culture.

“Food festivals should be about more than simply buying a meal. They should create an atmosphere where people can connect, discover new experiences and enjoy the culture around them. We are bringing food, music, art and family entertainment together in one location, so there will be something for everyone to enjoy. We want patrons to leave with great memories, having tasted something new and experienced the best of Jamaica’s culinary creativity,” he said.

Among the culinary personalities associated with the festival is David Bucknor, popularly known as ‘The Sheriff’, whose hearty offerings have attracted considerable attention in previous years.

At an earlier staging, Bucknor introduced his signature “Cowboy Curry”, featuring a whole roast pig. The dish reportedly sold out in about 20 minutes, underscoring patrons’ appetite for bold and unconventional culinary creations.

Bucknor has previously described the festival as an opportunity to broaden his culinary horizons, experiment with new ideas and engage with diners eager to sample distinctive dishes.